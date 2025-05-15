Eric Trump Announces Ambitious Plans For American Bitcoin At Consensus 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Consensus 2025, which runs at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre until May 16, has attracted a host of big names, including Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Leary Ventures and host of Shark Tank; Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports; Robert Hines, executive director of the President's Council of Advisors for Digital Assets; Adrienne A. Harris, Superintendent of the NY Department of Financial Services; and more.

Consensus, which brings together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators, provides unique insights into the future of digital assets with discussions on key topics such as DeFi, RWAs, decentralized AI and the evolving regulatory landscape. It's the first time the conference is taking place in Toronto, with newly announced plans to bring the event to Hong Kong and Miami in 2026.

During an onstage discussion, Eric Trump spoke candidly about American Bitcoin alongside Hut 8's Asher Genoot. "If I can mine an asset for literally a third the cost that is trading right now, and we can do that in America using the lowest cost energy anywhere in the world, and you're doing that with an asset that appreciates 60% year over year has been one of the greatest stores of value probably in the history of humanity. That's an awesome combination," Trump said.

Trump also addressed what fueled his passion in cryptocurrency, adding it was sparked by politics. "It wasn't until the very same group that was attacking my family for no reason whatsoever other than political beliefs, started attacking the crypto community that it really drove two people who might not have always been like-minded together and that partnership has been absolutely amazing."

Drawing the biggest audience Consensus has seen so far this year, Trump also spoke about what people can expect from American Bitcoin: "I think we're gonna accumulate a tremendous amount of bitcoin. But I also want to be the person who's mining it, by far the cheapest. And I think we can win that race."

Trump is set to revisit Consensus Toronto to talk about stablecoins at 1:30 p.m. EDT tomorrow, May 16.

