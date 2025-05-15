Heritage Grocers Group Launches Super Gangas Price Reduction Campaign At El Rancho Supermercado

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers will enjoy lower prices on thousands of items customers buy most

ONTARIO, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or“HGG”), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is excited to announce that it's Texas-based banner company El Rancho Supermercado (El Rancho), recently launched Super Gangas , an aggressive price reduction campaign.

Through the Super Gangas (Super Bargains) campaign, El Rancho customers will enjoy significantly reduced prices on thousands of everyday favorite items! Prices are already reduced on the shelf and available to all Customers.

"Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we're excited to invest to support them, and to launch our first major media campaign!” said Allie Garcia, Group Vice President of Marketing for Heritage Grocers Group.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering assortment that is carefully tailored to our customers at a price that helps them fill their pantries without emptying their wallets," said Kim Cates, Group Vice President of Merchandising.

Thousands of items including milk, bread, baby food, cereal, coffee, pasta, and much more will be marked with eye-catching yellow, black and red 'Super Gangas' tags, highlighting unbeatable deals and savings throughout the store. With spring in full swing and summer on the horizon, these discounts will help shoppers stretch their grocery budgets and enjoy the season to the fullest. The Super Gangas campaign is currently running in media outlets in Dallas/Ft Worth and Houston, Texas, and is streaming on Spotify .

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) the largest specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity, and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony's Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

