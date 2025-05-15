Business Leaders Recognise HR's Positive Impact On International HR Day (20 May)

International HR Day

Business leaders and HR professionals are coming together to recognise the invaluable contributions of HR professionals on International HR Day.

- Michael Rosmarin, Chair and National President of AHRI

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Australian business leaders and HR professionals from diverse industries are coming together on 20 May to celebrate International HR Day . This annual event, led in Australia by the Australian HR Institute (AHRI), recognises the invaluable contributions of HR professionals in creating workplaces in which both people and organisations can thrive.

This year, AHRI's International HR Day activities will feature a video showcasing CEOs from diverse businesses who will share their insights on the significant impact HR has on their own organisations. Participants include leaders from PepsiCo, Priceline, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and more.

"Having HR at the executive table is critical,” says Kyle Faulconer, CEO of PepsiCo Australia and New Zealand.“They're a really important strategic partner in the business. We need them at the executive table because workforce planning is a critical part of overall strategic planning for the organisation.”

HR's role in 2025 continues to expand, with today's HR leaders partnering with the CEO and other executives to create value for all stakeholders via a human capital lens to shape the organisation's future success.

A growing body of research highlights the return on investment of effective HR practices:

.Business strategy: Organisations that effectively leverage HR as a strategic partner see 1.4 times higher revenue growth (i).

.Organisational enablement: Effective change management leads to a 264 per cent increase in revenue growth compared to those with subpar change management (ii).

.Health, safety and wellbeing: Businesses with comprehensive wellbeing programs experience an 11 per cent lower turnover than those with minimal wellbeing practices (iii).

.Culture leadership: Organisations with healthy cultures post a 60 per cent higher return to shareholders and are more likely to survive transformation challenges (iv).

.Workforce effectiveness: Effective strategic workforce planning can boost profit margins by 1.5 times (v).

.Talent management: Strong talent management practices can more than double revenue growth (vi).

Michael Rosmarin, Chair and National President of AHRI, said:

“In an era in which adaptability and innovation are paramount, HR professionals are at the forefront of fostering an agile, resilient and thriving workforce. Their strategic insights and unwavering commitment to people-centric practices are the cornerstone of organisational success and stability”.

Sarah McCann-Bartlett, CEO of AHRI, echoed the critical role played by HR practitioners:“HR's unique skills, capabilities and behaviours are essential to the growth of organisational value through the organisation's people and culture.”

HR professionals and businesses Australia-wide will mark International HR Day with events and panel discussions, social media campaigns, and by signing an e-card honouring HR practitioners globally for the work they do every day. Powered by leading e-card provider Kudoboard, the International HR Day e-card will also be promoted to business and HR leaders around the world by the European Association for People Management (EAPM) and the World Federation of People Management Associations, to make this a truly global initiative.

International HR Day was established in 2019 by the EAPM. In 2024 it was celebrated by businesses and HR professionals in more than 80 countries.

ENDS

About the Australian HR Institute

The Australian HR Institute (AHRI) is the peak membership body for HR professionals, with more than 18,000 members. AHRI leads HR in Australia, setting the profession's standards, building capabilities, facilitating connections and equipping practitioners to boldly meet current and future challenges



i. Gartner: The HRBP's Evolving Strategic Role, 2023.

ii. WTW: Employee experience in an age of disruptions, 2023.

iii. Mercer: The surprisingly strong connection between well-being and turnover, 2017.

iv. McKinsey: Culture: Four keys to why it matters, 2018

v. Boston Consulting Group: From Capability to Profitability, 2012

vi. Ibid.

Michelle Coleman

Australian HR Institute

+61 402 474 900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.