ACCIONA Living & Culture Delivers Immersive Experience For 'Pathway To Peace' Exhibition In Doha


2025-05-15 07:11:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The exhibition offers visitors a powerful and engaging journey through Qatar's commitment to peaceful diplomacy and international conflict resolution.

Doha, Qatar: ACCIONA Living & Culture has completed the design and execution of Pathway to Peace, a newly inaugurated exhibition curated by the International Media Office (IMO) of the State of Qatar, which explores the vital role of mediation and peacebuilding on the global stage.

Located in the largest ballroom of the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, the exhibition offers visitors a powerful and engaging journey through Qatar's commitment to peaceful diplomacy and conflict resolution. By focusing on mediation as a central pillar of Qatar's foreign policy, Pathway to Peace highlights the nation's efforts as a neutral facilitator in international negotiations and dialogue.

ACCIONA Living & Culture was responsible for the design and execution of the project, overseeing every detail from spatial adaptation and lighting design to the installation of narrative, audiovisual, and interactive content. The result is a seamlessly immersive environment that reflects the values of diplomacy, cultural understanding, and cooperation that underpin Qatar's global initiatives.

This exhibition marks another milestone in ACCIONA's long-standing presence in the region, further demonstrating its expertise in creating cultural spaces that inspire, educate, and connect people through innovative storytelling and meaningful design.

