Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Marks World Intellectual Property Day

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) celebrated World Intellectual Property Day.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry said that organizing this event comes as part of its efforts to promote dialogue on the importance of intellectual property, raise community awareness of the importance of protecting creativity, and encourage innovation in various fields.

In his opening remarks, Director of the Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department at MoCI, Abdulbasit Talib Al Ajji, said that intellectual property is no longer an abstract legal concept, but rather a pulse embodied in every idea and rhythm created by humans, deserving of protection.

He emphasized the importance of musical and artistic heritage, as an integral part of cultural memory and a pillar of national identity, as well as a key element in supporting the creative economy.

Al Ajji explained that the Ministry, represented by the Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department, continues its legislative and awareness-raising efforts to protect the rights of authors, artists, and inventors as well as ensure the sustainability of their contributions.

He also noted that this event, which brought together specialized technical and legal expertise, aims to raise public and professional awareness and strengthen partnerships between artists and legislators to build an integrated system that protects the rights of creators and contributes to the development of a sustainable cultural environment.

The event featured a recorded speech by HE Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang, in which he spoke about the selection of intellectual property and music as the theme of this year's World Intellectual Property Day. He emphasized the power of intellectual property and music, and their ability to come together to make the world a better place.

The celebration also saw a visual presentation that covered a portion of Qatari musical heritage. Moreover, it featured specialized discussion sessions, the first of which addressed the issue of copyright and its role in the contemporary economy. The session highlighted the basic concepts of copyright, the legal framework in Qatar, protected works and legal exceptions, as well as the role of copyright in supporting innovation and developing small and medium-sized enterprises.

The second session was a panel discussion between intellectual property experts as well as music and arts specialists. They discussed their creative experiences and the impact of music on their daily lives. They also touched on the challenges facing artists and creatives in light of the advancement of technology and artificial intelligence, and the need for a nurturing environment that guarantees their rights and supports their continued contribution. The discussion also addressed the role of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in protecting intellectual property rights in the State of Qatar.

