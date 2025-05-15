Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Waiter From Kashmir Asked Me To Thank President Trump: WH Press Secy

2025-05-15 07:04:54
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New York- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that a waiter, who hailed from Kashmir, asked her in Doha to thank US President Donald Trump for bringing an end to the military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border strikes. Trump, however, claimed that the US brokered the“ceasefire” between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Indian government sources in New Delhi have maintained that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, without the involvement of any third party.

“This morning at breakfast in Doha, my waiter told me to thank President Trump for him. I asked him why. He told me he is from Kashmir, and he has been unable to return home in recent weeks due to the India-Pakistan conflict,” Leavitt posted on X.

Saying the waiter was notified that he'd be able to return, she claimed it was“thanks to the ceasefire mediated by President Trump, @VP & @SecRubio. He said President Trump is not receiving enough credit for literally preventing a nuclear war - and he is right!” Leavitt claimed.

Read Also India-Pakistan Ceasefire Extended Convinced India, Pak To Have Peace: Trump

“President Trump inherited so many conflicts around the globe, and he is tackling them one at a time. This historic trip to the Middle East has marked a significant turn in US foreign policy in the region that will finally usher the Golden Age of the Middle East! Peace, through strength, is being restored!” she said.

