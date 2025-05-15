Southwest Airlines To Present At The Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) has been invited to speak at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference. Wolfe Research will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date: May 22, 2025



Time: 10:35am ET



Speaker: Tom Doxey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address:

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED