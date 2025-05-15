Every Big Move Begins With A Bold Decision: Portable Restroom Trailers Launches Lease-To-Own Program

PRT, an Inc 5000 company providing purchases and rentals of portable restroom, shower, laundry and ADA trailers, now offers Lease-to-Own options for clients.

LAKE WYLIE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC, the nation's leading in-stock provider of high-quality portable sanitation and restroom solutions, is thrilled to announce the new Lease-to-Own Program, designed to offer business owners a more flexible and affordable path to trailer ownership.With the new program, customers can lease a premium portable restroom, shower or ADA-compliant trailer with low monthly payments, fast approvals, and no large upfront investment. At the end of the term they can own it outright for just $1.“We understand that businesses need flexibility, especially in today's climate” said Teri Pahon, CEO of PRT .“This program gives our clients access to top-tier equipment now while preserving their cash flow and building equity for the long term.”Key benefits of the Lease-to-Own Program include:.Immediate access to in-stock trailers.Low or no upfront cost.Simple, fast approval process.Full ownership at the end of lease term.Early buyout options available.Tax-friendly and off-balance-sheet structure for most businessesThis program is ideal for construction companies, event organizers, emergency response teams, municipalities, and others who require reliable mobile sanitation solutions but prefer not to commit to a large capital expenditure upfront.Unlike traditional loans, the Lease-to-Own program enables clients to build equity in their trailer while managing predictable expenses and preserving working capital. At the end of the lease term, ownership transfers to the customer without hassle, enabling long-term asset utilization and resale value retention.To learn more about PRT's Lease-to-Own program or to apply, visit or call 866-426-0917.

Teri Pahon

Portable Restroom Trailers LLC

