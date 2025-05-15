From Freedom To Fraud: AI And The Rise Of Kleptocracy
Exposing the Machine | The New Book by Duncan Exposes the Digital Theft, Unmasking the Role of Artificial Intelligence in America's Deepening KleptocracyWINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From Freedom to Fraud: AI and the Rise of Kleptocracy, a thought-provoking book by Kay Duncan, aims to dismantle the illusion of democratic transparency in the United States. The author brings to light what she says is a tech-enabled kleptocracy expropriating the future of humanity.
From forthright commentary and political analysis, the book is a fearless investigation and is equipped with first-hand whistleblower testimony, revealing how AI, big tech, and government collusion have accelerated a state-backed and authorized theft on a global scale. Kay Duncan takes into account the hidden network of Washington and foreign laundering, shedding light on what she claims is“the biggest heist in human history; backed by data, patents, and policy.”
“Artificial intelligence is not our enemy,” Duncan states,“but in the wrong hands, it is a powerful weapon to silence, surveil, and steal.”
The book, in addition, provides a detailed account of the legal struggle and strenuous efforts that have gone into exposing systemic fraud from being shadow-banned, censored, and targeted for releasing whistleblower documents. Duncan, in conclusion, calls for unity, truth, and a moral reckoning in the digital age from surveillance state to political censorship.
"This is not a conspiracy," Duncan writes, "this is documentation. We don't need a revolution - we need revelation."
With a clear call to action: reclaim your data, voice, and future, From Freedom to Fraud challenges readers to think critically, question authority, and embrace AI as a force for the public good, not elite control.
About the Author
Kay Duncan is a published author, technologist, and whistleblower whose previous works include Trump This: Washington Uncovered. Her investigations have sparked conversations about Deep State corruption, digital censorship, and the unchecked power of financial elites.
