Westport Publishes Annual General And Special Meeting Results
|Resolution
| Outcome
of Vote
| Percentage of
Votes For
| Percentage of
Votes
Withheld/Against
|Election of Directors
|Michele Buchignani
|Approved
|81.22%
|18.78%
|Anthony Guglielmin
|Approved
|87.16%
|12.84%
|Daniel M. Hancock
|Approved
|61.47%
|38.53%
|Daniel Sceli
|Approved
|91.10%
|8.90%
|Karl-Viktor Schaller
|Approved
|61.28%
|38.72%
|Eileen Wheatman
|Approved
|81.43%
|18.57%
|Appointment of Auditors
|Approved
|93.83%
|6.17%
|Executive Compensation
|(Advisory Vote)
|Agree
|52.87%
|47.13%
|Sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l
|Approved
|83.38%
|16.62%
About Westport Fuel Systems
At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global transportation industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in approximately 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit .
Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
CommentsNo comment