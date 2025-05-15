New At-Home Tinnitus Test Offers First Step Toward Relief For Millions Of Americans
Created by Neuroscientist and Audiologist Dr. Keith Darrow, Ph.D., CCC-A, MyTinnitusNumber offers a quick, science-based assessment that generates a personalized Tinnitus Number , helping users understand whether their condition is mild, moderate, or severe-and what they can do next.
"People with tinnitus often feel overwhelmed and don't know where to turn," said Dr. Darrow. "This tool empowers them with clarity, education, and connection to trusted professionals who can help. Relief starts with knowing your number."
Why It Matters
-
Fast, free, and easy : The online assessment takes less than five minutes
Evidence-based : Backed by peer-reviewed research in neuroscience and audiology
Personalized insights : Get immediate, measurable results that reflect your daily experience
Actionable next steps : Instantly connect with certified tinnitus specialists near you
Tinnitus impacts over 70 million Americans and 1 billion people worldwide . While it is often misunderstood or minimized, the emotional, cognitive, and physical toll it takes is real-and growing. Until now, there has never been a universally accessible way to track the severity of tinnitus or guide people toward meaningful support.
Whether you've just started to notice the ringing or have lived with it for years, My Tinnitus Number provides a clear, hopeful path forward.
"This is more than a quiz," added Dr. Darrow. "It's a movement to take back control from the noise-and it starts with one simple step."
Your Journey to Relief Starts Now
Visit to take the free assessment, learn your Tinnitus Number, and find a path to relief.
