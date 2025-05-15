UNFI DRIVERS IN TEXAS JOIN TEAMSTERS

93 Workers Vote Overwhelmingly to Join Local 745, Prepare to Bargain First Contract

LANCASTER, Texas, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 90 drivers at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 745. The group organized with the Teamsters to secure the wages, benefits, and working conditions already enjoyed by thousands of UNFI Teamsters nationwide.

"We're proud to welcome these new members into our Local 745 family, and we're committed to helping them win the strongest possible Teamsters contract," said Brent Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 745 and Teamsters Southern Region International Vice President. "These workers saw what their Teamsters brothers and sisters across the country are achieving, and they're ready to do the same."

UNFI, the largest distributor for Whole Foods, has seen a surge in Teamsters organizing victories in recent years. Since 2022, over 3,000 workers have organized with the Teamsters.

"We know that joining the Teamsters is the only way to secure the pay, benefits, and respect we deserve," said Charles Evans, a UNFI driver and new member of Local 745. "We're ready to negotiate a first contract that matches what Teamsters have already won at other UNFI locations."

UNFI drivers in Texas are the latest workers at the company to join the Teamsters. Just last month, drivers in Wisconsin voted by a 2-to-1 margin to join Teamsters Local 200. That victory followed a wave of strong first contracts at UNFI facilities in Florida, Georgia, and Illinois - where over 1,000 Teamsters ratified agreements securing $8 hourly raises, comprehensive Teamsters health care, a defined benefit pension plan, strong seniority rights, and more paid time off.

"The Teamsters are showing UNFI workers nationwide what's possible when you organize and fight together," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Workers are seeing the strong contracts we're negotiating and are joining the Teamsters in overwhelming numbers because they know they deserve the same. We won't stop until every UNFI worker is protected by a strong Teamsters contract."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .

