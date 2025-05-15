Goldmining Announces Voting Results
|
Director
|
|
Total Votes For
|
Total Votes
|
% of Votes For
|
|
Amir Adnani
|
|
34,839,937
|
37,694,614
|
92.43 %
|
|
David Garofalo
|
|
34,858,376
|
37,694,614
|
92.48 %
|
|
David Kong
|
|
34,830,097
|
37,694,613
|
92.40 %
|
|
Gloria Ballesta
|
|
33,925,870
|
37,694,615
|
90.00 %
|
|
Mario Bernardo Garnero
|
|
34,043,166
|
37,694,613
|
90.31 %
|
|
Anna Tudela
|
|
33,981,301
|
37,694,613
|
90.15 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved: (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the board to fix the auditor's remuneration; (ii) the unallocated options issuable under the Stock Option Plan; and (iii) the Amended and Restated Restricted Share Plan of the Company.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at .
About GoldMining Inc.
The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects and strategic investments in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The Company also owns approximately 21.5 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY), 9.9 million shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (Nasdaq: USGO ), and 26.2 million shares of NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU). See for additional information.
SOURCE GoldMining Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment