Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Goldmining Announces Voting Results


2025-05-15 06:01:24
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the " Company " or " GoldMining ") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG ) is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held on May 15, 2025 (the " Meeting "), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 28, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company.

A quorum of 34.08% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director. The results of such vote were as follows:

Director


Total Votes For

Total Votes

% of Votes For


Amir Adnani

34,839,937

37,694,614

92.43 %

David Garofalo

34,858,376

37,694,614

92.48 %

David Kong

34,830,097

37,694,613

92.40 %

Gloria Ballesta

33,925,870

37,694,615

90.00 %

Mario Bernardo Garnero

34,043,166

37,694,613

90.31 %

Anna Tudela

33,981,301

37,694,613

90.15 %






In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved: (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the board to fix the auditor's remuneration; (ii) the unallocated options issuable under the Stock Option Plan; and (iii) the Amended and Restated Restricted Share Plan of the Company.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at .

About GoldMining Inc.

The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects and strategic investments in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The Company also owns approximately 21.5 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY), 9.9 million shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (Nasdaq: USGO ), and 26.2 million shares of NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU). See for additional information.

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15052025003732001241ID1109555980

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search