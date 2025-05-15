New Worldwide Series Offers Sacred Path To Emotional Liberation & Global Peace: A Six-Week Soul Purification Experience

Jagadeesh Paramahangsa

Soul Purification, a worldwide series invites participants to engage in a transformative model of inner work as a pathway to global healing.

- Jagadeesh ParamahangsaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to rising levels of emotional exhaustion, spiritual disconnection, and global uncertainty, a groundbreaking global healing experience launches on May 17, 2025, inviting participants to embark on a six-week journey of inner transformation and collective healing.The Six-Week Soul Purification and Healing Series will gather individuals across continents to participate in a weekly online sanctuary of sacred energy work, ancestral clearing, and meditative restoration, hosted online by interfaith spiritual leader and master of sacred energy transmission, Jagadeesh Paramahangsa.Led by internationally respected spiritual teacher Jagadeesh Paramahangsa, known for his decades of work transmitting Divine Light and guiding seekers toward emotional liberation and soul clarity, the series proposes a model for how inner work becomes outer impact-how soul purification generates a ripple effect of compassion, clarity, and elevated consciousness that can move through homes, neighborhoods, and even nations.Held every Saturday May 17, 2025 through June 21, 2025 from 10:00am PT to 11:30am PT, the 90-minute Zoom-based sessions aim to create a sacred space for deep inner work, drawing together a global community committed to restoration-not through dogma, but through presence, compassion, and intentional healing.The experience is a call to awaken the intrinsic radiance within-reconnecting individuals to a deeper sense of self and purpose. To learn more and register, visit: Six-Week Soul Purification Series“This is not about belief-it's about return. Healing is a sacred action, and when done in community, it becomes a ripple of restoration that moves beyond the personal,” says Jagadeesh.A Time for Stillness in a Noisy WorldThe Soul Purification Series arrives at a moment when many are asking deeper questions about the state of the world-and their place within it. The program offers a rare space for those feeling overwhelmed, spiritually fatigued, or burdened by inherited trauma. Rather than focusing solely on individual growth, the series positions inner healing as a collective catalyst-a way to help shift the wider energetic field around the world toward compassion and clarity.Participants will engage in three core healing modalities:Sacred Spiritual Surgery clears emotional and energetic blockages held deep within the body and psyche. Ancestral Healing releases inherited wounds and patterns, freeing generational burdens. Divine Light Transmission infuses the heart-mind with spiritual illumination, awakening highest potentialEach session includes guided meditation, energetic work, and Divine Light Transmission, described by attendees as a profound experience of peace, clarity, and reconnection with one's deepest self.Across six Saturdays, participants will engage in guided healing experiences crafted to meet the psychological, emotional, and spiritual overwhelm of modern life. Whether processing personal trauma, inherited burdens, or global anxiety, each session becomes a return to something fundamental: a self that remembers stillness, a self that is open to healing at the deepest level. It is a gathering of sincere seekers and weary hearts who recognize that healing is not luxury-it is necessity.When hearts gather with shared intention, healing accelerates-not just personally, but globally. These sessions create a field of positivity and upliftment that ripples outward, touching the collective consciousness.A Global Community of Healing in Real TimeHeld live every Saturday from 10:00–11:30 AM PT, the series is accessible to participants around the world, with no prior experience in meditation or energy work required. The format is designed for sincere seekers from all traditions, with a focus on healing beyond belief systems.In addition to the core series, FREE weekly Divine Light Transmission sessions are held every Tuesday from 6:00–7:30 PM PT, offering public access to those seeking a sacred space for rest, recalibration, and emotional renewal.Participants have reported experiences such as:Immediate emotional release and lightness, a profound sense of peace and spiritual clarity, connection to Divine-Love-Bliss consciousness, healing of long-held emotional or ancestral wounds, and a deepened sense of purpose and soul alignment.A Message from Jagadeesh:"Divine-Love-Bliss Consciousness is not something you need to attain outside of you. It is your very nature, covered only by layers of conditioning and unprocessed experiences. During our six weeks together, I will facilitate the gentle removal of these layers so that what you truly are can shine forth. This work is not about adding something new but removing what is blocking your natural radiance. I look forward to supporting you in this sacred journey of coming home to yourself."Jagadeesh has a divine calling to create a kinder, more conscious world-together. One person, one breath, and one gathering at a time.Healing as a Form of Leadership. At the heart of this global effort lies a simple proposition: tending to the soul is a vital form of leadership. In a noisy world, the most powerful form of influence may not be declarative speech, but calm presence and grounded compassion.Participants often describe this series as more than healing-it is a reclamation of soul sovereignty. Rather than adding new practices or beliefs, it gently removes what has been layered on by pain, expectation, and cultural conditioning.Guidance Rooted in ExperienceRecognized as a Sadhu Priest, Monk, Author, Interfaith Minister, and Master of Sacred Transmission, Jagadeesh Paramahangsa brings over five decades of spiritual practice to this endeavor, with a background that includes early enlightenment experiences, extensive retreat time with Siddha masters in India, and a graduate degree in Transpersonal Psychology. His work has touched political leaders, fortune 100 executives, A-list celebrities, spiritual communities, and everyday seekers seeking a path to healing and awakening-each one drawn to a field of healing that transcends borders, faiths, and identities.Jagadeesh's methods, including Sacred Transmission, have been scientifically studied for their extraordinary outcomes-ranging from emotional liberation to what some observers have called“miraculous” recoveries. His work has brought back clients from death's door, and created miracles of healing that left Doctors, and loved ones, perplexed. His many clients, students, and apprentices achieve a wonderful sense of self-empowerment, divine radiance, soul maturity, spiritual awakening and enlightenment, and help thousands of others in the world.“The more inner cleansing occurs, the more clarity and compassion emerge-and these qualities ripple outward into families, communities, and ultimately, nations,” says Jagadeesh. His unique approach draws from his childhood Enlightenment experience, 15+ years of intensive group retreat practice with Siddha Saints in India, 8 years of solo retreat in the U.S., and a graduate degree in Transpersonal Psychology. He was formally given the rare title of Paramahangsa in 2008 by a Siddha retreat master, a title that signifies one who has achieved the highest level of spiritual realization.Registration & AccessThe Six-Week Soul Purification and Healing Series begins May 17, 2025, and runs through June 21, 2025, every Saturday from 10:00–11:30 AM PT.Learn more and register: Six-Week Soul Purification Series -Attend free weekly sessions: Divine Light Transmission Registration - #registerThese series invite participation from all walks of life, spiritual paths, and cultural traditions. No prior experience with energy work or meditation is needed. What is needed is presence, sincerity, and the willingness to participate in the quiet work of inner renewal.“Each person has the ability to nurture their own mind, spirit and soul in spite of what is going on in the world. The more we can cleanse negativity within our own hearts and minds, the more peace, joy, and compassion are cultivated within, the more it will radiate outwardly. This can powerfully contribute to and amplify the positivity in our homes, communities, neighborhoods, districts, towns, cities, states, and nations around the world.” says Jagadeesh.To learn more about Jagadeesh and his work, visit:Media ContactFor Media Inquiries or Interview RequestsContact: ...More information visit:

