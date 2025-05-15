Milbank Continues To Grow Appellate Bench With Former Assistant To The Solicitor General Colleen Roh Sinzdak

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Colleen is a highly regarded member of the Supreme Court and appellate bar and we are thrilled to welcome her to the firm," said Milbank Chairman Scott Edelman . "Her extensive experience, spanning her time in private practice to her more recent role as Assistant to the Solicitor General, will bring practical insight into many of the complex and novel legal issues facing our clients."

Ms. Sinzdak specializes in appellate and complex litigation, especially in life sciences and health care, emerging technologies, bankruptcy and white collar. Ms. Sinzdak joins after spending almost six years in the Solicitor General's Office, where she represented the United States before the Supreme Court and managed the United States' litigation strategy before the courts of appeals and in major cases headed for the Supreme Court. She has argued before the Supreme Court 11 times and in courts of appeals on many occasions. She has also been the principal drafter of more than 100 Supreme Court briefs and of numerous briefs before the courts of appeals and district courts. Ms. Sinzdak will work closely with Mr. Katyal and Will Havemann , who served as an Associate General Counsel of the US House of Representatives and as an attorney in the Civil Division's Appellate Staff at DOJ.

"Colleen is widely understood to be one of the very top superstars to emerge from the US Solicitor General's Office. As we continue to build our Supreme Court and appellate practices, Colleen was our top choice to add further strength to the group," commented Mr. Katyal. "She is an exceptional lawyer and advocate, and she will not only bring her vast experience to bear on behalf of our clients but will be a tremendous partner and mentor within the group and the broader firm. I couldn't be more excited to welcome her to Milbank."

"We are delighted to welcome a lawyer of Colleen's stature to the firm, especially at a time of significant growth for our DC office," said Andrew M. Leblanc , Litigation & Arbitration partner and managing partner for Milbank's Washington, DC office. "Neal and his team have hit the ground running since joining the firm, and Colleen will further accelerate that growth."

Ms. Sinzdak is the latest addition to Milbank's talented roster of litigators and trial lawyers. Most recently, Milbank welcomed Mr. Katyal and Mr. Havemann as partners. In 2024, Milbank welcomed Litigation & Arbitration partners Gurbir S. Grewal , former Director of the Division of Enforcement of the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Attorney General of the State of New Jersey; Olivia Choe , former SEC Chief Litigation Counsel; Josh Sterling , former Director of the Market Participants Division of the CFTC; and James Weingarten , former Chief Trial Counsel for the Bureau of Competition of the Federal Trade Commission. The prior year, Milbank brought on Nola B. Heller , a market-leading white-collar and investigations lawyer and former chief of two units at the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. The firm built out its antitrust team by adding Richard Parker , one of the nation's leading trial lawyers and a former Director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, and Grant Bermann , a former trial attorney at the DOJ's Antitrust Division.

"I am excited to join this phenomenal team of litigators at this next stage of my career, some of whom, like Neal, are former colleagues," commented Ms. Sinzdak. "I look forward to working closely with my new partners on our clients' most critical matters."

Ms. Sinzdak clerked for Judge Merrick Garland on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and for Chief Justice John Roberts on the United States Supreme Court. Prior to joining the office of the Solicitor General, Ms. Sinzdak practiced in the litigation group at Covington & Burling, LLP and in the appellate practice at Hogan Lovells. Ms. Sinzdak received her J.D., summa cum laude, from Harvard Law School, her M.A. and a secondary B.A. from Cambridge University, and a B.A., summa cum laude, from Columbia University.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

SOURCE Milbank LLP