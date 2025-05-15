ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Foot Locker, Inc.
NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS ). Stockholders will receive either $24.00 or 0.1168 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods common stock for each share of Foot Locker stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.5 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2025.
If you are a stockholder of Foot Locker, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: . You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
