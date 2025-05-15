Sunation Energy Announces 2025 First Quarter Results And Introduces Financial Guidance For 2025
|Contacts:
| Scott Maskin
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (631) 350-9340
...
SUNation Energy Investor Relations
...
|SUNATION ENERGY, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|March 31
|December 31
| 2025
| 2024
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,447,329
|$
|839,268
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|292,901
|312,080
|Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for
|credit losses of $215,738 and $240,817, respectively
|3,927,676
|4,881,094
|Inventories, net
|2,512,552
|2,707,643
|Related party receivables
|23,739
|23,471
|Prepaid expenses
|1,383,296
|1,587,464
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
|692,821
|560,648
|Other current assets
|264,875
|198,717
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|10,545,189
|11,110,385
|PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net
|1,164,610
|1,238,898
|OTHER ASSETS:
|Goodwill
|17,443,869
|17,443,869
|Operating lease right of use asset
|3,600,546
|3,686,747
|Intangible assets, net
|11,661,458
|12,220,833
|Other assets, net
|12,000
|12,000
|TOTAL OTHER ASSETS
|32,717,873
|33,363,449
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|44,427,672
|$
|45,712,732
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,514,331
|$
|8,032,769
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|817,585
|796,815
|Operating lease liability
|329,793
|321,860
|Accrued warranty
|183,375
|350,013
|Other accrued liabilities
|1,375,025
|1,055,995
|Accrued loss contingencies
|342,216
|1,300,000
|Income taxes payable
|19,686
|5,071
|Refundable customer deposits
|1,426,398
|1,870,173
|Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
|298,173
|444,310
|Contingent value rights
|292,901
|312,080
|Earnout consideration
|2,110,896
|2,500,000
|Contingent forward contract
|5,406,033
|-
|Current portion of loans payable
|351,249
|3,139,113
|Current portion of loans payable - related party
|806,154
|6,951,563
|Embedded derivative liability
|-
|82,281
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|20,273,815
|27,162,043
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Loans payable and related interest
|1,248,397
|6,531,650
|Loans payable and related interest - related party
|4,712,780
|-
|Operating lease liability
|3,385,783
|3,471,623
|TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|9,346,960
|10,003,273
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6)
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
| Series A Convertible preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share;
3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|-
|-
| Series D preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share;
3,000,000 shares authorized; 1 and no shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|1
|-
|Common stock, par value $0.05 per share; 125,000 shares authorized;
|81,391 and 9,343 shares issued and outstanding, respectively(1)
|4,070
|467
|Additional paid-in capital(1)
|61,198,304
|51,445,995
|Accumulated deficit
|(46,395,478
|)
|(42,899,046
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|14,806,897
|8,547,416
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|44,427,672
|$
|45,712,732
|(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-200 that became effective April 21, 2025, the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50 that became effective October 17, 2024 and the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-15 that became effective June 12, 2024. See Note 1, "Nature of Operations," for further details.
|SUNATION ENERGY, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31
| 2025
| 2024
|Sales
|$
|12,636,638
|$
|13,219,197
|Cost of sales
|8,205,313
|8,413,749
|Gross profit
|4,431,325
|4,805,448
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|6,039,298
|6,629,027
|Amortization expense
|559,375
|709,375
|Fair value remeasurement of SUNation earnout consideration
|-
|(350,000
|)
|Total operating expenses
|6,598,673
|6,988,402
|Operating loss
|(2,167,348
|)
|(2,182,954
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Investment and other income
|48,165
|45,841
|Gain on sale of assets
|-
|6,118
|Fair value remeasurement of warrant liability
|-
|3,728,593
|Fair value remeasurement of contingent forward contract
|109,492
|-
|Fair value remeasurement of contingent value rights
|19,179
|376,085
|Financing fees
|(576,594
|)
|-
|Interest expense
|(571,240
|)
|(764,870
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|(343,471
|)
|-
|Other (expense) income, net
|(1,314,469
|)
|3,391,767
|Net (loss) income before income taxes
|(3,481,817
|)
|1,208,813
|Income tax expense
|14,615
|6,162
|Net (loss) income
|(3,496,432
|)
|1,202,651
|Deemed dividend on extinguishment of Convertible Preferred Stock
|-
|(751,125
|)
|Deemed dividend on modification of PIPE Warrants
|-
|(10,571,514
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(3,496,432
|)
|$
|(10,119,988
|)
|Basic net loss per share(1)
|$
|(106.71
|)
|$
|(38,414.84
|)
|Diluted net loss per share(1)
|$
|(106.71
|)
|$
|(38,414.84
|)
|Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding(1)
|32,766
|263
|Weighted Average Dilutive Shares Outstanding(1)
|32,766
|263
|(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-200 that became effective April 21, 2025, the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50 that became effective October 17, 2024 and the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-15 that became effective June 12, 2024. See Note 1, "Nature of Operations," for further details.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release also includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure provided in this release, and is net (loss) income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation, gain on sale of assets, financing fees, loss on debt remeasurement, and non-cash fair value remeasurement adjustments as detailed in the reconciliations presented below in this press release.
These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Management uses these measures principally as measures of the Company's operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information and because they are frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period.
The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, their respective GAAP financial measures, as measures of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed to imply that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these measures do not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company's GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company's definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.
| SUNATION ENERGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Three Months Ended March 31
|2025
|2024
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(3,496,432
|)
|$
|1,202,651
|Interest expense
|571,240
|764,870
|Interest income
|(3,162
|)
|(21,555
|)
|Income taxes
|14,615
|6,162
|Depreciation
|67,940
|92,417
|Amortization
|559,375
|709,375
|Stock compensation
|30,815
|197,306
|Gain on sale of assets
|-
|(6,118
|)
|FV remeasurement of contingent value rights
|(19,179
|)
|(376,085
|)
|FV remeasurement of earnout consideration
|-
|(350,000
|)
|FV remeasurement of warrant liability
|-
|(3,728,593
|)
|FV remeasurement of contingent forward contract
|(109,492
|)
|-
|Financing fees
|576,594
|-
|Loss on debt remeasurement
|343,471
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(1,464,215
|)
|$
|(1,509,570
|)
