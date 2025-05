Sunation Energy Announces 2025 First Quarter Results And Introduces Financial Guidance For 2025

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (the“Company”) , a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households, businesses, municipalities, and for servicing existing systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”). The information in this Press Release is not complete and should be carefully read in conjunction with our most recent Form 10-Q quarterly report for the financial quarter ended March 31, 2025, including the subsequent events and risk factor updated therein, as well as our other SEC reports.

“Our results for Q1 2025 reflect the initial successes associated with our corporate transformation activities, most notably in the areas of cost containment, operating efficiencies, improved cash position, and debt reduction,” said Scott Maskin, Chief Executive Officer.

“We see gathering strength in our end markets and are pleased with the performance of our two primary business segments - SUNation, which serves Long Island and the surrounding region, and Hawaii Energy Connection (“HEC”). SUNation's Commercial backlog as of March 31, 2025 rose more than 30% compared to the same period last year, thanks to a variety of projects currently in various stages of development with our institutional partners. While our New York Residential business experienced typical seasonal headwinds in Q1 2025 due largely to especially poor weather in February, we are addressing pent up demand from Residential consumers. This has resulted in a stronger than usual Springtime push, with both contract and install activity rivaling the growth we saw during the post Inflation Reduction Act boom-period prior to the rise in interest and financing rates. We expect improved results in Q2 2025 compared to Q1 2025 as consumers look to lock in pricing prior to any potential increases related to tariffs and in advance of any changes to federal solar tax incentives that may occur as this issue gets debated in Congress. Based on 20 years of experience dealing with dynamic federal incentives, and now tariffs, I do believe that we are well-positioned to capitalize on this growing sense of urgency among consumers to begin to realize the benefits of solar.

He continued,“We are also exploring opportunities to expand our Service and Maintenance business in the New York metro region to support thousands of homeowners whose systems have been orphaned by solar providers that are no longer in business. This presents a meaningful opportunity to broaden our customer base, support the continuing use of solar, and potentially benefit from historically high margin service revenues. Our Residential business in Hawaii, a more mature market, is expected to rebound from a sluggish 2024 due to solar and battery incentives that took effect in May 2025 thanks to recent action by the State of Hawaii's Public Utilities Commission.”

James Brennan, SUNation's Chief Financial Officer, said,“The restructuring and debt reduction initiatives we have implemented over the last several quarters have simplified and strengthened our capital structure, significantly reduced monthly cash burn, enhanced cash flows, and stabilized our financial profile. Q1 2025 selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses declined by 9% from the first quarter of 2024 and interest expense decreased by 25%. We improved our cash position and lowered our debt by more than 50% from December 31, 2024.”

Mr. Maskin concluded,“Although our business and industry are still recovering from a difficult period, we remain optimistic about 2025 and the long-term promise of solar energy. We have created a solid financial and operating platform, have maintained a sterling reputation among customers, and our team members are among the best in our industry. We are pursuing a variety of organic and acquisition-based initiatives that can expand our market reach, add scale to our business, and evolve our model into a one-stop shop for solar and storage related needs. For these reasons and more, we have the confidence to provide annual guidance for 2025.”

Q1 2025 Financial Results Overview

Comparisons are to the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“Q1 2024”) unless otherwise noted



Consolidated revenue declined by 4% to $12.6 million from $13.2 million. At SUNation, Commercial revenue rose 28%, which offset a 3% decline in Residential revenue due largely to seasonality, as well as lower Service revenue. At HEC, revenue declined by 11% to $3.1 million, which the Company believes is due largely to a lack of solar and battery incentives available in Q1 2025; these incentives once again became available May 15, 2025.

Gross profit was $4.4 million, or 35.1%, compared to gross profit of $4.8 million, or 36.4%, due primarily to lower total revenues.

SG&A expenses declined by 9% to $6.0 million from $6.6 million, the result of cost optimization and efficiency measures implemented in 2024.

Total operating expenses decreased by 5.6% to $6.6 million from $7.0 million.

Interest expense declined 25% to $0.6 million from $0.8 million, reflecting management's commitment to the repayment and retirement of outstanding debt.

Net loss was $(3.5) million compared to net income of $1.2 million. Net income in Q1 2024 included $3.4 million of other income while net loss in Q1 2025 included other expenses of $(1.3) million. Adjusted EBITDA was stable at $(1.5) million.



Financial Condition March 31, 2025



Cash and cash equivalents rose to $1.4 million from $0.8 million at December 31, 2024, and restricted cash was stable at $0.3 million when compared to December 31, 2024.

Total debt, which includes earnout consideration of $2.1 million, declined 51% to $9.2 million from total debt of $19.1 million at December 31, 2024.

Accounts payable decreased by $1.5 million from December 31, 2024

Current liabilities decreased by $6.9 million from December 31, 2024

Long-term liabilities decreased by $0.7 million from December 31, 2024 Stockholders' equity increased by $6.3 million from December 31, 2024

Recent Financial Developments



Secured a total of $20 million in aggregate gross proceeds via a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors.

Eliminated $12.6 million of secured debt and other long-term contractual obligations that removed an average annual cash drain of approximately $3.4 million through 2027, which includes lowering annual interest expense for 2025 by an estimated $1.4 million.

Reduced 2025 SG&A spending by an estimated $2.0 million.

Paid in full a $2.5 million earn out payment associated with the November 2022 acquisition of SUNation Solar Systems, Inc. and five of its affiliated entities.

Restructured $5.5 million of long-term debt.

Entered into a new $1.0 million line of credit agreement with MBB Energy, LLC, which was unused as of May 15, 2025. Signed separate Letters of Intent with Energy Systems Group, an award-winning energy services company, for the deployment of over 2.35 MWs of solar power at two school districts on Long Island.



2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Based on results for the first quarter of 2025, progress associated with our corporate transformation activities, and current business conditions and estimated outlook, the Company is providing the following financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2025:



Total sales of $65 million to $70 million, a projected increase of between 14% and 23% from total sales of $56.9 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million to $0.7 million, an increase from an Adjusted EBITDA loss in 2024.

Guidance for full year 2025 is based on the Company's current views, beliefs, estimates and assumptions. It does not include any potential impact related to, among numerous other potential events that are largely out of our control, such as current or future tariffs, global disruptions, broader industry dynamics and trade policy changes, which the Company is unable to predict at this time. All financial expectations are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from such expectations, as further discussed below under the heading " Forward-Looking Statements."

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2025 to net profit (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA but included in net profit (loss) cannot be predicted on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort or are not within our control.

About SUNation Energy, Inc.

SUNation Energy, Inc. is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. SUNation Energy, Inc.'s largest markets include New York, Florida, and Hawaii, and the company operates in three (3) states.

