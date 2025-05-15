Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 27% Y/Y Growth in Digital Colocation Revenue in Q1 2025

24% Y/Y Growth in Energy Management Revenue in Q1 2025

Executed New Digital Colocation Customer Agreement in Q1 2025 for about 17,453 latest-generation ASICS or about 64 MW of compute capacity at Mawson's facilities

MIDLAND, Pa., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. ("Mawson", "the Company"), a publicly-traded technology company that offers digital infrastructure platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital assets, today announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Rahul Mewawalla, CEO and President of Mawson, said, "We are pleased to report continued strategic, operational, technological, and financial execution in the first quarter of 2025 – and 27% year-over-year revenue growth in our digital colocation business, and 24% year-over-year revenue growth in our energy management business. I was also delighted to announce in the same quarter our newest digital colocation enterprise customer agreement, for about 64 MW of compute capacity for an initial term of 3 years, further driving long-term growth of our digital colocation services business. We also continue to enhance our offerings across artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, digital assets, and other computing markets, while prioritizing our carbon-free energy approach, including nuclear power. We are positioned well to address the critical compute capacity needs of our enterprise customers and for us to further drive innovation.”

Financial and operational highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, include:



Q1 2025 Digital colocation revenue increased 27% Y/Y, up to $10.4 million.

Q1 2025 Energy management revenue increased 24% Y/Y, up to $3.1 million.

Successful Transformation of Company, including income from operations of positive $0.6 million in Q1 2025, a significant improvement from a loss from operations of $7.7 million in Q1 2024.

Successfully executed a new customer agreement with a publicly traded enterprise customer in March 2025 for an initial agreement term of 3 years to provide digital colocation services for approximately 17,453 latest-generation ASICs at Mawson's facilities or about 64 MW of compute capacity at Mawson's facilities, further expanding our digital colocation business. Total current operational capacity of 129 MW with an additional 24 MW under development, growing the Company's total operating capacity to 153 MW upon completion, all in the strategic PJM market, which represents one of the largest competitive wholesale electricity markets in North America.



Conferences and Events Update

Mawson has planned for its CEO and President, Rahul Mewawalla, and/or other members of the management team, to join the following upcoming conferences and events. Please contact ... for more information.



Web Summit – May 27-30, 2025 AI and Big Data Expo – June 4-5, 2025



About Mawson Infrastructure



Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a technology company that offers digital infrastructure platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC) and digital assets. The Company's digital infrastructure platforms can be used to operate computing resources for a number of applications, and are offered across artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), digital assets, and other computing applications. Our innovation, technology, and operational expertise enables us to operate and optimize digital infrastructure to accelerate the digital economy. The Company has a strategy to prioritize the usage of carbon-free energy sources, including nuclear energy, to power its digital infrastructure platforms and computational machines.

The Company's media interviews and videos are available at

Articles and recent news related to the Company are available at .

For more information, visit:

Company Presentation Update

Mawson has available a Company Overview Presentation about the company's strategic approach and its businesses at its corporate website at .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,” and“will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility of Mawson's need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of digital assets, further or new regulation of digital assets and AI, the evolution of AI and HPC market and changing technologies, the slower than expected growth in demand for AI, HPC and other accelerated computing technologies than expected, the ability to timely implement and execute on AI and HPC digital infrastructure, and the ability to timely complete the digital infrastructure build-out in order to achieve its revenue expectations for the periods mentioned.

More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading“Risk Factors” included in Mawson's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, Mawson's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

For more information, visit us at

X / Twitter: Mawson (@Mawsoninc) / X (twitter.com)

LinkedIn:

Facebook: Mawson Inc | Pittsburgh PA | Facebook

YouTube:

Vimeo:

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations Team

...

Partnerships Contact:

Partnerships Team

...

Media Contact:

Media Relations Team

...