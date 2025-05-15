Stantec Announces Results Of Its 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Douglas K. Ammerman
|72,834,350
|85.83
|12,024,693
|14.17
|Martin A. à Porta
|84,470,634
|99.54
|388,411
|0.46
|Shelley A. M. Brown
|84,771,661
|99.90
|87,382
|0.10
|Angeline G. Chen
|84,467,559
|99.54
|391,485
|0.46
|Richard A. Eng
|84,781,858
|99.91
|77,186
|0.09
|Gordon A. Johnston
|84,565,648
|99.65
|293,396
|0.35
|Christopher F. Lopez
|84,776,597
|99.90
|82,447
|0.10
|Marie-Lucie Morin
|81,168,298
|95.65
|3,690,746
|4.35
|Celina J. Wang Doka
|84,764,190
|99.89
|94,854
|0.11
2. Appointment of Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of Stantec for 2025, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The detailed results of the vote on the appointment of auditor are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|87,906,572
|99.71
|252,583
|0.29
3. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Shareholders accepted Stantec's approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2025, and delivered in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote on Stantec's approach to executive compensation are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|80,417,027
|94.77
|4,442,016
|5.23
About Stantec
Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before.
We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more.
Today's communities transcend geographic borders. At Stantec, community means everyone with an interest in the work that we do-from our project teams and industry colleagues to our clients and the people our work impacts. The diverse perspectives of our partners and interested parties drive us to think beyond what's previously been done on critical issues like climate change, digital transformation, and future-proofing our cities and infrastructure.
We are designers, engineers, scientists, project managers, and strategic advisors. We innovate at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships to advance communities everywhere, so that together we can redefine what's possible.
Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.
| Media Contact
Colin Nekolaichuk
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (437) 225-6384
...
| Investor Contact
Jess Nieukerk
Stantec Investor Relations
Ph: (403) 569- 5389
...
