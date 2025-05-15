Global Diagnostics Leader Selects Kneat

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIMERICK, Ireland, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce that a manufacturer of clinical diagnostics for the healthcare industry (“the Company”) has signed a three-year Master Services Agreement with Kneat.

The Company, which is headquartered in the United States, operates in more than 40 countries and employs over 14,000 people, provides a comprehensive range of clinical diagnostics and biomedical testing for the healthcare industry. Its diagnostic solutions are used by hospitals, laboratories and physicians' offices around the world for routine and complex clinical testing. As a division of a larger life sciences organization with more than 60,000 employees, the Company will use Kneat Gx initially to digitize its equipment validation process.

“The quality of our platform, its maturity in the market and the expertise and commitment of our team enabled this win,” said Eddie Ryan, Kneat's CEO.“Adopting Kneat is another step in this customer's longstanding commitment to continuous improvement. We look forward to working with them to deliver the efficiency and compliance benefits that characterize Kneat.”

As the many segments of life sciences seek to improve quality, compliance and speed to market, more and more companies are shifting from a manual, paper-based validation process to one that is streamlined and harmonized through digitalization.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Multiple independent customer studies show up to 40% reduction in documentation cycle times, up to 20% faster speed to market, and a higher compliance standard.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization, and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investor's own risk.

For more information visit

For further information:

Katie Keita, Kneat Investor Relations

P: + 1 902-450-2660

E: ...