South Bow Announces Approval Of Resolutions At Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Director
|Votes in Favour (%)
|Votes Against (%)
|Hal Kvisle
|96.51
|3.49
|Chansoo Joung
|99.76
|0.24
|George Lewis
|99.83
|0.17
|Leonard Mallett
|99.78
|0.22
|Robert (Bob) G. Phillips
|99.78
|0.22
|Sonya Reed
|99.74
|0.26
|Shannon Ryhorchuk
|99.81
|0.19
|Mary Pat Salomone
|98.69
|1.31
|Frances M. Vallejo
|99.77
|0.23
|Don Wishart
|99.78
|0.22
|Bevin Wirzba
|99.82
|0.18
2. Resolution to appoint KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors, with 99.76% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
3. Resolution to accept South Bow's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 27, 2025, with 95.95% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
About South Bow
South Bow safely operates 4,900 kilometres (3,045 miles) of crude oil pipeline infrastructure, connecting Alberta crude oil supplies to U.S. refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Gulf Coast through our unrivalled market position. We take pride in what we do – providing safe and reliable transportation of crude oil to North America's highest demand markets. Based in Calgary, Alberta, South Bow is the spinoff company of TC Energy, with Oct. 1, 2024 marking South Bow's first day as a standalone entity. To learn more, visit .
