One Park Financial Once Again Honored With Sun Sentinel's Top Workplaces Award For The 8Th Time -- Achieves Best Ranking Yet In 2025

Fired Up & Climbing Higher-One Park Scores 3rd Place and Wins Big with a Communication Award in the 2025 Sun Sentinel's Top Workplaces.

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial is proud to announce that it has once again been named one of the Sun Sentinel's Top Workplaces for 2025! This marks the eighth time that One Park has received this prestigious recognition since first being honored in 2017. This year, One Park achieved its best ranking yet-earning 3rd place out of 65 nominated businesses -and was additionally honored with a special award for Communication .

"We are fired up and excited to be recognized as a Top Workplace for the 8th time, and to be on 3rd place, no less! It's quite an accomplishment!" said John Lie-Nielsen, CEO of One Park Financial. "The reality is One Park is not One Park without its Grovies. Our vision and our values are reflected in everything we do here, and every one of our Grovies is the embodiment of those values through the work they do every day." "Grovies" is how One Park Financial employees refer to themselves due to their headquarters being in Coconut Grove.

The Sun Sentinel's Top Workplaces Award, based on anonymous employee feedback, recognizes organizations that prioritize a healthy work culture, strong leadership, and employee engagement. At One Park Financial, these values are embodied in a culture of transparency, collaboration, and purpose .

As a leading provider of growth resources, including working capital for small and mid-sized businesses, One Park Financial simplifies the path to working capital and growth tools for small business owners across the U.S. Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs have benefited from One Park's fast process to acquire working capital for their businesses, allowing them to invest in growth and thrive.

What truly sets One Park apart is their purpose driven and people-first philosophy . The Company recognizes and rewards employee contributions through initiatives such as the Dream Weaver Program , which fulfills personal dreams for selected team members, and Core Value Coins , which allow Grovies to celebrate one another for living the values of Results, Client Success, Taking Risks, and Fun .

Beyond the office, One Park Financial continues its mission of giving back. Through meaningful partnerships with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade and Nicklaus Children's Hospital , the Company actively contributes to making a difference in the local community.

One Park Financial is a financial technology and growth services company headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida. Founded by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, the Company helps small and mid-sized businesses access the growth resources they need to succeed-such as working capital and small business growth tools.

