Justice Necessary Fights Period Poverty With 2.5 Million Products For Colorado Students
"When 80% of Colorado students who experience periods miss class due to a lack of access to period products, we partnered with legislators and stakeholders to pass HB 24-1164. But passing a law isn't enough. Real change comes from putting policy into practice," said Diane Cushman Neal, Founder and President of Justice Necessary. "We launched PeriodPalooza across Colorado to bring communities and schools together to pack and distribute over 2.5 million period products to ensure students have what they need to stay in school. Our goal is to raise awareness about the barriers students face and remind us all that access to period products just is necessary."
The data that Cushman Neal cites, taken from studies conducted by Justice Necessary over the past three years, shows that an increasing number of Colorado students have experienced gaps in their education due to a lack of access to period products. The studies also demonstrate that 90% of Colorado teens have started their period unexpectedly in public without the supplies they need and 66% have been unable to take part in extracurricular activities.
PeriodPalooza events have occurred in Fort Collins, Pueblo, Grand Junction and Colorado Springs. The final stop in Denver is on Friday, May 23, and Saturday, May 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day at the Sheraton Denver Tech Center.
Justice Necessary is seeking volunteers ages 12 and up for two-hour shifts throughout the day. No experience is required. To register as a volunteer or make a donation, visit .
ABOUT JUSTICE NECESSARY
Founded in 2021 by Diane Cushman Neal, Justice Necessary is a Colorado nonprofit dedicated to combating period poverty and hygiene poverty in Colorado communities. Justice Necessary works throughout Colorado to deliver essential hygiene products to address immediate needs, while also focusing on community engagement, continuity of products, education and legislative support. Since its inception, Justice Necessary has provided more than 5,170,000 organic period products and more than 275,000 eco-friendly diapers and wipes, as well as over 325,000 other personal and household hygiene products. Learn more at justicenecessary .
