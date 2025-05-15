Labor Law Attorneys, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Montage Laguna Beach, LLC, For Alleged Failure To Pay Employees' Full Wages

Montage Laguna Beach, LLC allegedly failed to accurately record all hours employees worked. This, allegedly, resulted in inaccurate and incomplete wages and wage statements for employees.

ORANGE, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Montage Laguna Beach, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Montage Laguna Beach, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 30-2025-01470303-CU-OE-CXC, is currently pending in the Orange County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

Montage Laguna Beach, LLC was required to pay employees for all time worked, meaning the time during which an employee was subject to the control of an employer, including all the time the employee was permitted or suffered to permit this work. Allegedly, Montage Laguna Beach, LLC required these employees to work off the clock without paying them for all the time they were under Montage Laguna Beach, LLC's control. To the extent that the time worked off the clock does not qualify for overtime premium payment , Montage Laguna Beach, LLC, allegedly, failed to pay minimum wages for the time worked off-the-clock in violation of Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1

California Labor Code § 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement. Plaintiff was paid on an hourly basis. Therefore, Plaintiff's wage statements should reflect all applicable hourly rates during the pay period and the total hours worked, and the applicable pay period in which the wages were earned pursuant to California Labor Code Section 226(a). Allegedly, the wage statements Montage Laguna Beach, LLC provided to Plaintiff failed to identify such information.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Montage Laguna Beach, LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

