SDAIA Signs An Mou With AMD To Boost Saudi Arabia`S AI Ecosystem
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday with AMD during the Saudi-US Investment Forum held in Riyadh. The agreement aims to strengthen mutual cooperation between the two parties to foster silicon diversity and innovation in developing Saudi Arabia`s AI ecosystem.
The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA), and Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD. This MoU aims to explore the possibility of establishing AI-focused data centers powered by AMD technologies, contributing to the development of an integrated digital infrastructure that enhances the capabilities of AI and its various applications. The signing took place during the Saudi-US Investment Forum held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. This MoU is part of SDAIA's ongoing national efforts to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and leverage international partnerships to build a comprehensive AI ecosystem. These efforts aim to enhance Saudi Arabia`s global competitiveness and reinforce its position as a regional hub for developing and deploying AI solutions across various sectors.
