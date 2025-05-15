Sunsolve(MD) By Thesolve(MD) APPOINTS ELSA HOSK AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sunsolveby TheSolveis redefining mineral SPF with its multi-functional formulations that fuse cutting-edge suncare and skincare. Powered by proprietary technology and medical grade actives, each product targets specific concerns - including uneven skin tone, dehydration, loss of elasticity, inflammation, and environmental stress.

The brand has appointed Hosk as Global Brand Ambassador, an authentic, powerful voice who embodies The SolveMD's vision of purposeful beauty. Recognized as one of the most influential global style icons and trend setters of her generation, Elsa has established herself most recently as the creative director of HELSA - her namesake fashion label known for its Scandinavian roots providing quality, purpose-driven pieces that feel luxurious yet wearable. The same can be said about Elsa's approach to skincare, regularly advocating the importance of investing in a targeted skincare routine to her highly engaged community, aligning with TheSolveMD's commitment to creating effective skincare solutions that address real skin concerns.

"I've never been able to find a sunscreen that truly met my needs-until I used SunsolveMD. Growing up in Sweden with fair, sensitive skin, I'd burn so easily. I remember spending most of our holidays avoiding the sun entirely. But now, living in California, that's just not possible-so protecting my skin has become extra important to me. I'm genuinely obsessed with this formula-it not only gives me serious protection, but it's packed with skincare benefits that hydrate, brighten, smooth, and detox my skin. I've finally found a sunscreen that has the highest protection whilst simultaneously targeting all my other skin concerns. It leaves the most beautiful finish and wears perfectly under make-up. For the first time ever, applying sunscreen feels like a step I look forward to!"

- Elsa Hosk, SunsolveMD Global Brand Ambassador

"Elsa perfectly embodies the core of TheSolveMD: forward-thinking, trusted, and innovative.

Her approach to beauty and skincare is both modern and purposeful, and she's deeply invested in the science behind our formulations, bringing an authentic energy to this partnership. As someone actively shaping beauty trends, Elsa is not just the face of the brand but a key partner in driving consumer engagement and a reflection of where we are heading in skincare innovation too."

- Portia Dieguez, The SolveMD Chief Strategy Officer

About TheSolveMD

TheSolveMD is setting a new standard in photoprotective skincare with SunsolveMD - its debut line of powerful SPF solutions. These high-performance, multi-benefit solutions are formulated at the intersection of dermatology, scientific innovation, and elegant cosmetic chemistry.

Harnessing proprietary technology and medical-grade actives, TheSolveMD delivers targeted solutions for real skincare concerns, without compromise.

