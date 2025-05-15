Shuttle Pharma Provides Corporate Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH) (“Shuttle Pharma” or the“Company”), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today provided a corporate update.

Shuttle Pharma's recent highlights:



Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine for treatment of patients with glioblastoma highlights include:



Patient enrollment nears milestone as nearly 50% enrollment has been achieved in the initial randomized portion of the trial.



84% of the enrolled patients have completed all seven cycles.



Ropidoxuridine is being reported as well tolerated by treatment sites and toxicity is no greater than 2 on a scale of 1-5.



Analyzing pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic samples to compare the relationship between dose and response in terms of the extent and duration of Ropidoxuridine's action has begun.



Enrollment continues at nationally recognized cancer centers, including Georgetown University Medical Center, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute, UNC Medical Center, the UVA Cancer Center, John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, and Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida.

Objective is to finalize enrollment later this year with follow up and data read out in 2026.

Other key activities include:



Continued advancement of the Company's Diagnostics subsidiary through the entry of a sponsored research agreement with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to advance pre-clinical development of a ligand to the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) as a potential diagnostic and therapeutic, or theranostic, molecule. Theranostic molecules are suitable for diagnosis and therapy of cancers.



Filed a key provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) entitled“PSMA-Targeted PARP Inhibitor Conjugates for Precision Cancer Therapy.” The filing comes through Shuttle Pharma's collaboration with internationally renowned medicinal chemist, Dr. Alan Kozikowski. Dr. Kozikowski's original medicinal chemistry research performed in collaboration with Professor Joseph Neale and conducted at Georgetown University Medical Center were a component in the creation of both Pylarify and Pluvitco.



Appointed three new members to the Company's board of directors (George Scorsis, Oleh Nabyt and Joseph Tung), offering business and legal backgrounds to help guide the Company going forward. Strengthened the Company's balance sheet through the completion of an underwritten public offering. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 were $4.5 million.

“We are thrilled with the progress of our Phase 2 clinical trial for Ropidoxuridine in treating glioblastoma, a devastating brain cancer,” commented Shuttle Pharma's interim Chief Executive Officer, Chris Cooper.“With nearly 50% of patient enrollment achieved in the initial randomized portion and 84% of enrolled patients completing all seven cycles, the trial is advancing steadily at esteemed cancer centers. Ropidoxuridine has been well-tolerated and we have begun analyzing pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic samples to optimize dosing and response. Our goal is to complete enrollment later this year, with follow-up and data readouts anticipated in 2026.”

"In parallel, Shuttle Pharma is making significant strides in our Diagnostics subsidiary through a sponsored research agreement with UCSF to develop a PSMA-targeted ligand for potential theranostic applications in prostate cancer. We've also filed a provisional patent for 'PSMA-Targeted PARP Inhibitor Conjugates for Precision Cancer Therapy,' in collaboration with Dr. Alan Kozikowski, an internationally renowned medicinal chemist. Additionally, we have enhanced our business focus through the addition of new board members and a strengthened balance sheet through our recent public offering. These actions help prepare us for the accelerated achievement of key milestones in the future.”

On Friday, May 9, 2025, Dr. Anatoly Dritschilo announced his resignation from the Company's Board of Directors and as Chief Scientific Officer. Additionally, Michael Vander Hoek, the Company's Vice President, Regulatory, announced his retirement with an effective date of June 10, 2025.

“Finally, I want to thank Dr. Dritschilo and Michael Vander Hoek for their many contributions to Shuttle Pharma since its inception. We look forward to building off the work completed to date to bring us closer to offering hope for patients battling this aggressive disease," Mr. Cooper concluded.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2012 by faculty members of the Georgetown University Medical Center, Shuttle Pharma is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT). Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing therapies that are designed to maximize the effectiveness of RT while limiting the side effects of radiation in cancer treatment. Although RT is a proven modality for treating cancers, by developing radiation sensitizers, we aim to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life when used as a primary treatment or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. For more information, please visit our website at .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the development of our company. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of Shuttle Pharma's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025, as well other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Chris Cooper

Chief Executive Officer

...

Investor Contacts

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

...