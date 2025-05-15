Announcing New Solutions Network, Filmmaker Joseph Hill, Team Up To Elevate Black History And Arts

Joseph Hill talks with Natanya Wachtel about "Fight For Freedom"

Joseph Hill (left) interviewing Dr. Ibrahima Seck, Director of Research at Whitney Plantation, the slavery museum in Wallace, Louisiana.

Presenting Joseph Hill's“Fight for Freedom”, in collaboration with New Solutions Network (NSN) for social healing and historical truth-telling

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold new partnership, filmmaker Joseph Hill (creator of“Fight for Freedom”) is joining forces with New Solutions Network (NSN) to develop and promote two powerful creative works that shine a light on overlooked chapters of Black American history. New Solutions Network, a cause-driven collective led by Dr. Natanya Wachtel, will serve as a strategic and promotional partner, bridging platforms and cultures through media, mental wellness, and narrative.This collaboration is fueled by a shared belief that art can be more than entertainment; it can also be an instrument for social healing and historical truth-telling. Hill's documentary“Fight for Freedom” is a counterpoint to the erasure of Black heroes from mainstream history, transforming pain and perseverance from the past into inspiration for the present. At a time when the US is grappling with how to remember its history, this endeavor provides hope amid social unrest. This work offers a human-first, socially urgent, and culturally powerful response. By telling the stories of unsung African American pioneers, the project aims to foster understanding, honor legacy, and ignite conversations that bridge generations.“It's a personal honor to help bring Joseph's vision to life,” said Dr. Natanya Wachtel, founder of New Solutions Network.“His work gives voice to a chapter of Black history that has been marginalized for too long. At a time when understanding our true history is essential to healing old wounds, we are proud to stand with them and share these powerful stories with the world.”Unearthing an Untold Chapter of the Civil War –“Fight for Freedom” (Documentary Film)Joseph Hill's“Fight for Freedom” is a labor-of-love documentary six years in the making, focusing on the 200,000 African American soldiers who fought for the Union during the Civil War.Many of these men were formerly enslaved people who transformed themselves from bondage to battlefields in the quest for freedom. Through meticulous research, on-site filming across Southern states, and emotional reenactments, Hill's film illuminates the courage of Black soldiers and the key role they played in saving a nation that had long oppressed them.Hill, an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, independent filmmaker, and historian, has devoted his career to fighting for visibility and justice in the historical narrative.“Fight for Freedom” goes beyond recovering the stories of Black Union soldiers and heroes like Harriet Tubman, often omitted or glossed over in textbooks, it draws connections to the ongoing struggle for racial justice today.By highlighting these unsung heroes and their sacrifices, the film seeks to restore a sense of pride and rightful place in American memory for descendants and communities still impacted by the legacy of slavery and segregation.Hill's previous documentary work has earned numerous accolades, including a Cable Ace Award for "Mission of Hope: Rochester in Haiti" (1994), a National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Award, and being nominated for a Peabody Award for“Remembering Malcolm X” in 1992. His "Black Border Warriors" received a Second Place Honor at the International Du Film PanAfricain De Cannes, France, in 2019, and Best Documentary at Black International Cinema, Berlin, where it premiered in 2018.The partnership with New Solutions Network ties this visionary project together, providing a supportive framework that bridges media, mental health, and narrative for social impact. NSN, known for its innovative approach to blending wellness advocacy with creative storytelling, recognized kinship with Hill's endeavors. By acting as a strategic and promotional partner, NSN is leveraging its resources and cross-industry network to amplify the reach of“Fight for Freedom”.Under Dr. Natanya Wachtel's guidance, NSN's expertise in psychology and community engagement will shape audience outreach and discussion programs around the projects to inspire ongoing conversations and healing. NSN partners with mental health and cultural organizations to host community screenings and talk-backs that explore generational trauma. These efforts create meaningful connections between the art on screen or stage and the audiences who stand to benefit from its message.As this work progresses toward fruition, NSN will spearhead promotional campaigns across traditional and digital media platforms, ensuring that the stories of Black resilience and heroism told in“Fight for Freedom” reach a broad and diverse audience. In bridging the gap between past and present, art and wellness, education and entertainment, NSN is helping to go beyond filmmaking to create a united movement of cultural renewal.Be Part of the Journey!This collaboration is more than a production effort – it's a movement for visibility, justice, and legacy. The team behind“Fight for Freedom” invites supporters, educators, community leaders, and media allies to join in this journey. In the coming months, there will be opportunities for the public to witness sneak-peek events, participate in community discussions on the historical themes, and support fundraising efforts to bring these ambitious projects to completion.Together, we can ensure that these important stories are not only told but heard, far and wide, helping to heal wounds of the past by shedding light on truth and celebrating Black cultural heritage.For press inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to learn how you can support the“Fight for Freedom” documentary, please refer to the contact information below. Join us in turning art into action and history into healing.About Joseph Hill (Creator of“Fight for Freedom”)Joseph Hill is a documentary filmmaker and historian dedicated to uncovering untold African American stories. A graduate of Howard University with a background in journalism, Hill has spent decades bringing to light the narratives of Black resilience that history books have often ignored.His previous documentary work, focusing on civil rights and cultural memory, premiered at international festivals and earned awards such as Best Documentary at the Pan African Film Festival in Berlin. With“Fight for Freedom”, Hill continues his mission to honor Black veterans and heroes – in this case, the former slaves-turned-soldiers of the Civil War – blending rigorous historical research with compelling storytelling.Hill's commitment to authenticity and education drives him to collaborate with historians, descendants, and reenactors, ensuring that his films serve as enduring records of truth. He believes in the power of film to educate, inspire, and heal, and often speaks about the therapeutic impact of reclaiming one's history.“Fight for Freedom” is poised to be both a tribute and a tool – preserving the legacy of Black Union soldiers while sparking dialogue about equality and justice in America's present and future.About the New Solutions NetworkWhere Soul Meets Systems: Behavioral Strategy, Commercialization & Media with ImpactThe New Solutions Network (NSN) is a purpose-driven consulting and media ecosystem founded by behavioral scientist and wellness futurist Dr. Natanya Wachtel. NSN blends emotional insight, narrative psychology, and commercialization strategy to help founders, wellness brands, mental health innovators, and social impact ventures scale with integrity.We don't just build brands. We build movements that heal.Our core offerings include:.Behavioral science-driven brand strategy and commercialization roadmaps.Psychographic modeling, narrative diagnostics, and predictive messaging.Strategic partnerships across publishing, media, tech, and mental health.Thought leadership development for founders and organizations rewriting the futureFrom startup launches to global campaigns, we translate soul into systems-and vision into traction. If your work changes lives, we'll help the world feel it.Learn more at:About Dr. Natanya WachtelNatanya Wachtel is a transformational advocate, behavioral science enthusiast, media creator, and integrative wellness advocate with over two decades of experience in engaging audiences around health and healing.She has devoted her career to helping individuals and communities heal from the inside out, whether by addressing the stigma of mental illness or by championing stories that need to be told. With a deep understanding of how storytelling and psychological well-being converge,Natanya and her teams craft campaigns and programs that are both emotionally resonant and culturally inclusive. Drawing on her journalism background, she created the multimedia platform“The Natanya Experience” with live content and events aimed at building resilience and empathy (from wellness retreats and podcasts to documentary collaborations) across all different walks of life.She is also the co-founder of evrmore, a Gen Z-focused empathy tech venture, highlighting her commitment to innovative mental health solutions.Through New Solutions Network, Dr. Wachtel has become a bridge-builder – linking corporate and nonprofit worlds, connecting mental health experts with media professionals, and fostering alliances that turn awareness into action. Her approach is science-driven and heart-driven, ensuring that every NSN project (such as the current collaboration with Hill) is grounded in research while also pulsating with genuine human stories.Blending Eastern and Western wellness traditions, evidence-based psychology, and compelling narrative techniques, NSN is positioned as a unique catalyst for meaningful dialogue and transformation. In supporting“Fight for Freedom”, NSN continues its legacy of reshaping culture through collaboration, proving that when we come together across industries and backgrounds, we can find new solutions that heal, inspire, and empower.

Fight For Freedom - official trailer

