PNM, TNMP Receive Rate Approvals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM and TNMP, the wholly-owned subsidiaries of TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM ), each received regulatory approvals today for pending rate recovery filings.

Approval of PNM 2025 Rate Request Unopposed Stipulation

PNM received approval from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) for the unopposed stipulation filed by PNM and parties in PNM's 2025 Rate Request application.

Under the approved stipulation, customer rates are phased in with 50% of the increase effective July 1, 2025, and the remaining increase effective April 1, 2026.

The approved $105.0 million increase to PNM's revenue requirements is based on a 9.45% return on equity and a 51% equity capitalization structure on $3.0 billion of rate base. PNM's previously authorized rates were based on a 9.26% return on equity and 50% equity capitalization structure.

Approval of TNMP Interim Distribution Cost Recovery

TNMP received approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) for its recent Distribution Cost Recovery Factor application.

On May 15, 2025, the PUCT approved TNMP's Application to Amend its Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF). The approved annual rate increase of $25.0 million recovers $176.6 million of incremental distribution rate base at TNMP's authorized return on equity of 9.65% at an authorized capital structure of 55% debt and 45% equity. The associated rates will become effective in approximately 45 days.

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM ), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM.

