Emmaus Life Sciences Reports Quarterly Financial Results
|
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues, Net
|
$2,406
|
|
$2,506
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
225
|
|
257
|
Gross Profit
|
2,181
|
|
2,249
|
Operating Expenses
|
3,161
|
|
4,989
|
Loss from Operations
|
(980)
|
|
(2,740)
|
Total Other Expense
|
(1,346)
|
|
(1,615)
|
Net Loss
|
(2,330)
|
|
(4,348)
|
Comprehensive Loss
|
(2,132)
|
|
(6,058)
|
Net Loss Per Share
|
($0.04)
|
|
($0.07)
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
63,865,571
|
|
61,845,963
|
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|
|
|
As of
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$1,333
|
|
$1,389
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
2,061
|
|
2,623
|
Inventories, net
|
1,437
|
|
1,635
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
822
|
|
1,120
|
Total Current Assets
|
5,653
|
|
6,767
|
Property and Equipment, net
|
41
|
|
46
|
Right of use assets
|
1,331
|
|
1,530
|
Investment in convertible bond
|
15,231
|
|
15,037
|
Other Assets
|
222
|
|
222
|
Total Assets
|
$22,478
|
|
$23,602
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$18,313
|
|
$16,926
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
$2,676
|
|
$2,423
|
Conversion feature derivative, notes payable
|
-
|
|
162
|
Notes payable, current portion
|
7,420
|
|
7,093
|
Convertible notes payable, net of discount
|
16,864
|
|
17,014
|
Other current liabilities
|
19,642
|
|
19,937
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
64,915
|
|
63,555
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
16,164
|
|
16,526
|
Total Liabilities
|
81,079
|
|
80,081
|
Stockholders' Deficit
|
(58,601)
|
|
(56,479)
|
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit
|
$22,478
|
|
$23,602
