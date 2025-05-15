Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Clorox To Present At Dbaccess Global Consumer Conference


2025-05-15 04:32:26
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OAKLAND, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) today announced that Chair and Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Luc Bellet will participate in a fireside chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 4 in Paris.

The fireside chat will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. CEST (6:00 a.m. ET and 3:00 a.m. PT) accompanied by a webcast that can be accessed on the company's website . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2025 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the third consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany to learn more.

CLX-F

SOURCE The Clorox Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15052025003732001241ID1109555848

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search