Clorox To Present At Dbaccess Global Consumer Conference
OAKLAND, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) today announced that Chair and Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Luc Bellet will participate in a fireside chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 4 in Paris.
The fireside chat will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. CEST (6:00 a.m. ET and 3:00 a.m. PT) accompanied by a webcast that can be accessed on the company's website . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.
About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2025 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the third consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany to learn more.
