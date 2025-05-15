Con Edison Executives To Attend Financial Conferences In May And June 2025

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. ("Con Edison") (NYSE: ED ) executives will meet with investors at various conferences in May and June 2025. A copy of Con Edison's investor presentation for these meetings can be found on the Presentations & Webcasts page of Con Edison's website (Select "For Investors" and then select "Presentations & Webcasts").

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $15 billion in annual revenues for the year-ended December 31, 2024 and $71 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, invests in electric transmission projects, and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects.

