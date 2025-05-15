MSA Safety To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Conference 25th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference Date May 22, 2025 Format 1x1 Investor Meetings MSA Participants Elyse Brody, Interim Chief Financial Officer



Conference 45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference Date June 3, 2025 Format Presentation and Fireside Chat Presentation Time 9:00 a.m. ET MSA Participants Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer Elyse Brody, Interim Chief Financial Officer



Conference Stifel 2025 Cross Sector Insight Conference Date June 4, 2025 Format 1x1 Investor Meetings MSA Participants Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer Elyse Brody, Interim Chief Financial Officer



Conference Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Date June 5, 2025 Format 1x1 Investor Meetings MSA Participants Gustavo Lopez, Vice President, Product Strategy and Development

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit .

