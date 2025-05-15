Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MSA Safety To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Conference

25th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference

Date

May 22, 2025

Format

1x1 Investor Meetings

MSA Participants

Elyse Brody, Interim Chief Financial Officer


Conference

45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Date

June 3, 2025

Format

Presentation and Fireside Chat

Presentation Time

9:00 a.m. ET

MSA Participants

Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer

Elyse Brody, Interim Chief Financial Officer


Conference

Stifel 2025 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date

June 4, 2025

Format

1x1 Investor Meetings

MSA Participants

Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer

Elyse Brody, Interim Chief Financial Officer


Conference

Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date

June 5, 2025

Format

1x1 Investor Meetings

MSA Participants

Gustavo Lopez, Vice President, Product Strategy and Development

Sessions that offer a listen-only audio webcast will be accessible for 90 days on the "Events & Presentations" section of the MSA Safety Investor Relations website at .

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit .

