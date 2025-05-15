MSA Safety To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
|
Conference
|
25th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference
|
Date
|
May 22, 2025
|
Format
|
1x1 Investor Meetings
|
MSA Participants
|
Elyse Brody, Interim Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
Conference
|
45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
|
Date
|
June 3, 2025
|
Format
|
Presentation and Fireside Chat
|
Presentation Time
|
9:00 a.m. ET
|
MSA Participants
|
Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer
Elyse Brody, Interim Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
Conference
|
Stifel 2025 Cross Sector Insight Conference
|
Date
|
June 4, 2025
|
Format
|
1x1 Investor Meetings
|
MSA Participants
|
Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer
Elyse Brody, Interim Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
Conference
|
Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
|
Date
|
June 5, 2025
|
Format
|
1x1 Investor Meetings
|
MSA Participants
|
Gustavo Lopez, Vice President, Product Strategy and Development
Sessions that offer a listen-only audio webcast will be accessible for 90 days on the "Events & Presentations" section of the MSA Safety Investor Relations website at .
About MSA Safety
MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit .
