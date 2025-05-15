METALLA REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025 AND PROVIDES ASSET UPDATES
|
|
Three months
|
|
ended
|
Attributable GEOs during the period from:
|
March 31, 2025
|
Tocantinzinho
|
266
|
Wharf
|
126
|
Aranzazu
|
164
|
La Guitarra
|
29
|
La Encantada
|
17
|
NLGM
|
26
|
Total attributable GEOs
|
628
(b) Average cash cost per attributable GEO
Average cash cost per attributable GEO is a non-IFRS financial measure that is calculated by dividing the Company's total cash cost of sales, excluding depletion by the number of attributable GEOs. The Company presents average cash cost per attributable GEO as it believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other streaming and royalty companies in the precious metals mining industry who present results on a similar basis. The Company's average cash cost per attributable GEO for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was:
|
|
Three months
|
|
ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
Cost of sales for NLGM
|
$7
|
Total cash cost of sales
|
7
|
Total attributable GEOs
|
628
|
Average cash cost per attributable GEO
|
$11
(c) Average realized price per attributable GEO
Average realized price per attributable GEO is a non-IFRS financial measure that is calculated by dividing the Company's revenue, excluding any revenue earned from fixed royalty payments, by the number of attributable GEOs. The Company presents average realized price per attributable GEO as it believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other streaming and royalty companies in the precious metals mining industry that present results on a similar basis. The Company's average realized price per attributable GEO for three months ended March 31, 2025, was:
|
|
Three months
|
|
ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
Royalty revenue (excluding fixed royalty payments)
|
$1,719
|
Revenue from NLGM
|
74
|
Sales from stream and royalty interests
|
1,793
|
Total attributable GEOs sold
|
628
|
Average realized price per attributable GEO
|
$2,855
(d) Operating cash margin per attributable GEO
Operating cash margin per attributable GEO is a non-IFRS financial measure that is calculated by subtracting the average cast cost price per attributable GEO from the average realized price per attributable GEO. The Company presents operating cash margin per attributable GEO as it believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other streaming and royalty companies in the precious metals mining industry that present results on a similar basis.
(e) Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure which excludes from net income taxes, finance costs, depletion, impairment charges, foreign currency gains/losses, share based payments, and non-recurring items. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the Company's operating performance, to plan and forecast its operations, and assess leverage levels and liquidity measures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as it believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other streaming and royalty companies in the precious metals mining industry who present results on a similar basis. However, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flow provided by operating activities as determined under IFRS. The Company's adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was:
|
|
Three months
|
|
ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
Net loss
|
$(731)
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
Interest expense
|
448
|
Finance charges
|
80
|
Income tax provision
|
25
|
Depletion
|
497
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
1
|
Share-based payments
|
546
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$866
(e) Adjusted working capital
Adjusted working capital is a non-IFRS measure which is calculated by taking the Company's current assets less its current liabilities, excluding the Convertible Loan Facility. The Company presents working capital, adjusted for the Convertible Loan Facility, as the classification of the Convertible Loan Facility as a current liability is driven by changes in classification requirements under IFRS and not because the Company expects that liability to be settled in cash within the next twelve months. The Company believes that the exclusion of the Convertible Loan Facility from adjusted working capital gives a more accurate picture of the liquidity of the Company. Adjusted working capital is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's adjusted working capital as at March 31, 2025, was:
|
|
As at
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
Total current assets
|
$12,956
|
Less:
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
(13,881)
|
Working capital
|
(925)
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
Convertible loan facility
|
12,693
|
Adjusted working capital
|
$11,768
Refer the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at , for a numerical reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures described above. The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these non-IFRS financial measures differently.
Future-Oriented Financial Information
This news release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, " FOFI ") about the Company's revenues from royalties, streams, and other projects, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications set forth in the paragraphs below. FOFI contained in this news release was made as of the date of this news release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Metalla's anticipated future business operations. Metalla disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. FOFI contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.
Technical and Third-Party Information
Metalla has limited, if any, information on or access to the properties on which Metalla(or any of its subsidiaries) holds a royalty, stream or other interest and has no input into exploration, development or mining plans, decisions or activities on any such properties. Metalla is dependent on (i) the operators of the mines or properties and their qualified persons to provide technical or other information to Metalla, or (ii) publicly available information to prepare disclosure pertaining to properties and operations on the mines or properties on which Metalla holds a royalty, stream or other interest, and generally has limited or no ability to independently verify such information. Although Metalla does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Metalla's royalty, stream or other interests. Metalla's royalty, stream or other interests can cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, resources and production of a property.
Unless otherwise indicated, the technical and scientific disclosure contained or referenced in this press release, including any references to mineral resources or mineral reserves, was prepared in accordance with Canadian NI 43-101, which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") applicable to U.S. domestic issuers. Accordingly, the scientific and technical information contained or referenced in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.
"Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Historical results or feasibility models presented herein are not guarantees or expectations of future performance.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only and the Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.
All statements included herein that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: future events or future performance of Metalla; the completion of the Company's royalty purchase transactions; the Company's plans and objectives; the Company's future financial and operational performance; expectations regarding stream and royalty interests owned by the Company; the satisfaction of future payment obligations, contractual commitments and contingent commitments by Metalla; management's statements regarding the start and increase of production at properties on which Metalla holds royalties and streams, and the timing thereof; the expected increase in plant availability and throughput at Tocantinzinho to nameplate levels; the expected 2025 gold production guidance at Tocantinzinho and the expected timing thereof; the accessibility to higher grades at Tocantinzinho as the pit gets deeper; the near-mine exploration program planned for 2025 at Tocantinzinho, its costs and purpose; the regional exploration budget for 2025 at Tocantinzinho, its purpose and goals; the expected 2025 production guidance at Wharf; the expected mine life and average annual production at Aranzazu; the expected 2025 production guidance at Aranzazu; the expected drilling at La Encantada in 2025; the planned initiatives at La Encantada to increase production levels; the redevelopment activities at Endeavor, including wet commissioning of the mill and first ore processing and concentrate production, and the anticipated timing thereof; the Carpark prospect's potential to host a southern extension to the Endeavor mineral system; the 2025 planned drilling programs at Gosselin and Côté; the technical studies regarding the potential inclusion of the Gosselin deposit into a future Côté Gold life-of-mine plan; the expected ramp up and expected 2025 production at Côté Gold; the review of the ESIA for Taca Taca by the Secretariat of Mining of Salta Province; First Quantum's wait for a consolidated technical report from provincial authorities for Taca Taca; the update to Taca Taca's NI 43-101 Technical Report; the plans to submit an application for the RIGI regime for Taca Taca; the completion of a definitive feasibility study for Copper World and the timing thereof; the commencement of a minority joint venture partner process for Copper World, and the timing thereof; the sanctioning of Copper World and the timing thereof; the expected production of Copper World and anticipated mine life; the expected drilling in Fosterville, its goals, targets and the timing thereof; the processing of AK ores at the LZ5 mil at La Ronde and the timing thereof; the expected production at AK in 2025, 2026 and 2027; the planned drilling program at Wasamac and the anticipated expenses and timing thereof; the further technical evaluation at Wasamac and the anticipated expenses and timing thereof; the budget allocated to Gurupi in 2025; the focus of the exploration efforts at Gurupi in 2025; the advancement of engineering and permitting for the Castle Mountain Phase 2 expansion; the receipt of a notice of intent in connection with the mine permitting for Castle Mountain, the commencement of the formal permitting review and the anticipated timing thereof; the EIS/EIR stage of formal environmental analysis for Castle Mountain and the timing thereof; the maiden drill program at Joaquin, the goal of the program, and the timing of the first assay results; the securing of a debt and offtake-linked project financing proposals for the restart of operations at La Parrilla; the planned drilling program at Edwards Mine in 2025 and the focus thereof; that the interest in the A&R Loan Facility will revert to a cash interest payment and the timing thereof; royalty payments to be paid to Metalla by property owners or operators of mining projects pursuant to each royalty interest; the future outlook of Metalla and the mineral reserves and resource estimates for the properties with respect to which the Metalla has or proposes to acquire an interest; future gold, silver and copper prices; other potential developments relating to, or achievements by, the counterparties for the Company's stream and royalty agreements, and with respect to the mines and other properties in which the Company has, or may acquire, a stream or royalty interest; costs and other financial or economic measures; prospective transactions; growth and achievements; financing and adequacy of capital; future payment of dividends; future public and/or private placements of equity, debt or hybrids thereof; and the Company's ability to fund its current operational requirements and capital projects.
Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Metalla to control or predict, that may cause Metalla's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: risks related to commodity price fluctuations; the absence of control over mining operations from which Metalla will purchase precious metals pursuant to gold streams, silver streams and other agreements or from which it will receive royalty payments pursuant to net smelter returns, gross overriding royalties, gross value royalties and other royalty agreements or interests and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans are refined; risks related to exchange rate fluctuations; that payments in respect of streams and royalties may be delayed or may never be made; risks related to Metalla's reliance on public disclosure and other information regarding the mines or projects underlying its streams and royalties; that some royalties or streams may be subject to confidentiality arrangements that limit or prohibit disclosure regarding those royalties and streams; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by, Metalla; that Metalla's cash flow is dependent on the activities of others; that Metalla has had negative cash flow from operating activities in the past; that some royalty and stream interests are subject to rights of other interest-holders; that Metalla's royalties and streams may have unknown defects; risks related to Metalla's two material assets, the Côté property and the Taca Taca property; risks related to general business and economic conditions; risks related to global financial conditions, risks related to geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine; risks related to epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the novel coronavirus global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens, and the potential impact thereof on Metalla's business, operations and financial condition; that Metalla is dependent on its key personnel; risks related to Metalla's financial controls; dividend policy and future payment of dividends; competition among mineral royalty companies and other participants in the global mining industry; that project operators may not respect contractual obligations; that Metalla's royalties and streams may be unenforceable; risks related to potential conflicts of interest of Metalla's directors and officers; that Metalla may not be able to obtain adequate financing in the future; risks related to Metalla's current credit facility and financing agreements; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Metalla holds, or may acquire, a royalty, stream or other interest; interpretation by government entities of tax laws or the implementation of new tax laws; changes in tax laws impacting Metalla; risks related to anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws; credit and liquidity risk; risks related to Metalla's information systems and cyber security; risks posed by activist shareholders; that Metalla may suffer reputational damage in the ordinary course of business; risks related to acquiring, investing in or developing resource projects; risks applicable to owners and operators of properties in which Metalla holds an interest; exploration, development and operating risks; risks related to climate change; environmental risks; that the exploration and development activities related to mine operations are subject to extensive laws and regulations; that the operation of a mine or project is subject to the receipt and maintenance of permits from governmental authorities; risks associated with the acquisition and maintenance of mining infrastructure; that Metalla's success is dependent on the efforts of operators' employees; risks related to mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; that mining depletion may not be replaced by the discovery of new mineral reserves; that operators' mining operations are subject to risks that may not be able to be insured against; risks related to land title; risks related to international operations; risks related to operating in countries with developing economies; risks related to the construction, development and expansion of mines or projects; risks associated with operating in areas that are presently, or were formerly, inhabited or used by indigenous peoples; that Metalla is required, in certain jurisdictions, to allow individuals from that jurisdiction to hold nominal interests in Metalla's subsidiaries in that jurisdiction; the volatility of the stock market; that existing securityholders may be diluted; risks related to Metalla's public disclosure obligations; risks associated with future sales or issuances of debt or equity securities; risks associated with the Company's loan facility; that there can be no assurance that an active trading market for Metalla's securities will be sustained; risks related to the enforcement of civil judgments against Metalla; risks relating to Metalla potentially being a passive "foreign investment company" within the meaning of U.S. federal tax laws; and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, annual report on Form 40-F and other documents filed with or submitted to the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the EDGAR website at . Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
SOURCE Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment