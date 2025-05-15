Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast
The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-800-715-9871 (passcode: 5785379) and the international dial-in number is 1-646-307-1963. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at
For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on May 29, 2025 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET through June 5, 2025 11:59 p.m. ET. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-800-770-2030 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-609-800-9909. The replay passcode is 5785379.
Investors and others should note that Burlington Stores currently announces material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. In the future, Burlington Stores will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the Company, and may also utilize its website and/or various social media sites to communicate important information about the Company, key personnel, new brands and services, trends, new marketing campaigns, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that the Company posts on its website or on social media channels could be deemed material; therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media, our customers, business partners and others interested in Burlington Stores to review the information posted on its website, as well as the following social media channels:
Facebook ( ) and X, formerly known as Twitter ( ).
Any updates to the list of social media channels the Company may use to communicate material information will be posted on the investor relations page of the Company's website at .
About Burlington Stores, Inc.
Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2024 net sales of $10.6 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“BURL.” The Company operated 1,108 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, in 46 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.
Investor Relations Contacts:
David J. Glick
Daniel Delrosario
855-973-8445
Allison Malkin
ICR, Inc.
203-682-8225
