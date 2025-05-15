Precision Optics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Ended March 31
|Ended March 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$4,185,968
|$5,242,579
|$12,909,928
|$14,388,123
|Gross Profit
|417,975
|1,858,737
|2,605,247
|4,773,324
|Stock Compensation Expenses
|714,662
|258,214
|1,172,233
|749,391
|Other
|1,741,598
|1,859,050
|5,628,261
|5,391,915
|Total Operating Expenses
|2,456,261
|2,177,264
|6,800,494
|6,141,306
|Operating Income (Loss)
|(2,038,286)
|(258,527)
|(4,195,247)
|(1,367,982)
| Net Income (Loss)
|(2,096,762)
|(317,055)
|(4,377,689)
|(1,540,272)
|Income (Loss) per Share
|Basic & Fully Diluted
|$(0.30)
|$(0.05)
|$(0.67)
|$(0.25)
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic & Fully Diluted
|6,917,281
|6,068,419
|6,491,687
|6,067,165
Conference Call Details
Date and Time : Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Call-in Information : Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or
(412) 317-5705.
Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available at .
Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 9425811. A webcast replay will be available at .
About Precision Optics Corporation
Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics, 3D imaging and digital imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Precision Optics has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the Unites States of America (“non-GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). In addition to the aforementioned items, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes from Net Income (Loss) the effect of stock-based compensation.
This non-GAAP financial measure assists Precision Optics management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure the underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition or restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity of the Company. Precision Optics management also believes that presenting this measure allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included with this press release.
About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on the Company as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Company Contact:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION
22 East Broadway
Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338
Telephone: 978-630-1800
Investor Contact:
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Robert Blum
Telephone: 602-889-9700
...
| PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,547,873
|$
|405,278
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $66,833 at March 31, 2025 and $118,872 at June 30, 2024
|3,425,053
|3,545,491
|Inventories, net
|3,671,401
|2,868,100
|Prepaid expenses
|326,524
|299,364
|Total current assets
|9,970,851
|7,118,233
|Fixed Assets:
|Machinery and equipment
|3,408,480
|3,341,194
|Leasehold improvements
|823,191
|810,914
|Furniture and fixtures
|517,847
|416,425
|4,749,518
|4,568,533
|Less-accumulated depreciation and amortization
|4,215,649
|4,074,960
|Net fixed assets
|533,869
|493,573
|Operating lease right-to-use asset
|57,088
|189,999
|Patents, net
|236,256
|286,559
|Goodwill
|8,824,210
|8,824,210
|Total other assets
|9,117,554
|9,300,768
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|19,622,274
|$
|16,912,574
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Revolving line of credit
|$
|–
|$
|1,000,000
|Current portion of capital lease obligation
|36,225
|41,113
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|576,405
|276,928
|Accounts payable
|1,873,572
|1,397,313
|Contract liabilities
|1,665,551
|1,172,350
|Accrued compensation and other
|800,371
|840,662
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|57,088
|178,450
|Total current liabilities
|5,009,212
|4,906,816
|Capital lease obligation, net of current portion
|–
|27,369
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs
|1,435,345
|1,899,052
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|–
|11,549
|Total liabilities
|6,444,557
|6,844,786
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 7,666,247 shares at March 31, 2025 and 6,073,939 at June 30, 2024
|76,662
|60,739
|Additional paid-in capital
|68,669,128
|61,197,433
|Accumulated deficit
|(55,568,073
|)
|(51,190,384
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|13,177,717
|10,067,788
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|19,622,274
|$
|16,912,574
| PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(UNAUDITED)
| Three Months
Ended March 31,
| Nine Months
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|4,185,968
|$
|5,242,579
|$
|12,909,928
|$
|14,388,123
|Cost of Goods Sold
|3,767,993
|3,383,842
|10,304,681
|9,614,799
|Gross Profit
|417,975
|1,858,737
|2,605,247
|4,773,324
|Research and Development Expenses
|211,242
|192,773
|929,648
|627,259
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|2,245,018
|1,924,491
|5,870,846
|5,514,047
|Total Operating Expenses
|2,456,260
|2,117,264
|6,800,494
|6,141,306
|Operating Income (Loss)
|(2,038,285
|)
|(258,527
|)
|(4,195,247
|)
|(1,367,982
|)
|Interest Expense
|(58,476
|)
|(58,528
|)
|(182,442
|)
|(172,290
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(2,096,761
|)
|$
|(317,055
|)
|$
|(4,377,689
|)
|$
|(1,540,272
|)
|Income (Loss) Per Share:
|Basic and Fully Diluted
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic and Fully Diluted
|6,917,281
|6,068,419
|6,491,687
|6,067,165
| PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(UNAUDITED)
|Nine Month Period Ended March 31, 2025
| Number
of
Shares
| Common
Stock
| Additional
Paid-in
Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Total
Stockholders'
Equity
|Balance, July 1, 2024
|6,073,939
|$
|60,739
|$
|61,197,433
|$
|(51,190,384
|)
|$
|10,067,788
|Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering
|265,868
|2,659
|1,201,883
|–
|1,204,542
|Proceeds from exercise of stock option
|10,363
|104
|26,896
|–
|27,000
|Stock-based compensation
|–
|–
|149,364
|–
|149,364
|Net loss
|–
|–
|–
|(1,311,247
|)
|(1,311,247
|)
|Balance, September 30, 2024
|6,350,170
|63,502
|62,575,576
|(52,501,631
|)
|10,137,447
|Stock-based compensation
|–
|–
|278,206
|–
|278,206
|Issuance of common stock for consulting services
|5,364
|53
|29,947
|–
|30,000
|Net loss
|–
|–
|–
|(969,681
|)
|(969,681
|)
|Balance, December 31, 2024
|6,355,534
|63,555
|62,883,729
|(53,471,312
|)
|9,475,972
|Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering
|1,272,500
|12,725
|5,052,869
|–
|5,065,594
|Proceeds from exercise of stock option
|13,162
|132
|18,118
|–
|18,250
|Stock-based compensation
|–
|–
|592,964
|–
|592,964
|Issuance of common stock for consulting services and employees
|25,051
|250
|121,448
|–
|121,698
|Net loss
|–
|–
|–
|(2,096,761
|)
|(2,096,761
|)
|Balance, March 31, 2025
|7,666,247
|$
|76,662
|$
|68,669,128
|$
|(55,568,073
|)
|$
|13,177,717
|Nine Month Period Ended March 31, 2024
| Number
of
Shares
| Common
Stock
| Additional
Paid-in
Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Total
Stockholders'
Equity
|Balance, July 1, 2023
|6,066,518
|$
|60,665
|$
|60,224,934
|$
|(48,239,007
|)
|$
|12,046,592
|Stock-based compensation
|–
|–
|108,746
|–
|108,746
|Net loss
|–
|–
|–
|(464,415
|)
|(464,415
|)
|Balance, September 30, 2023
|6,066,518
|60,665
|60,333,680
|(48,703,422
|)
|11,690,923
|Stock-based compensation
|–
|–
|382,431
|–
|382,431
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|1,000
|10
|2,690
|–
|2,700
|Net loss
|–
|–
|–
|(758,802
|)
|(758,802
|)
|Balance, December 31, 2023
|6,067,518
|60,675
|60,718,801
|(49,462,224
|)
|11,317,252
|Stock-based compensation
|–
|–
|258,214
|–
|258,214
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|1,000
|10
|2,690
|–
|2,700
|Net loss
|–
|–
|–
|(317,055
|)
|(317,055
|)
|Balance, March 31, 2024
|6,068,518
|$
|60,685
|$
|60,979,705
|$
|(49,779,279
|)
|$
|11,261,111
|PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|(2,096,761
|)
|$
|(317,055
|)
|$
|(4,377,689
|)
|$
|(1,540,272
|)
|Stock based compensation
|714,662
|258,214
|1,172,232
|749,391
|Depreciation and amortization
|62,358
|52,325
|159,844
|156,586
|Interest expense
|58,476
|58,528
|182,442
|172,290
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|(1,261,265
|)
|$
|52,012
|$
|(2,863,171
|)
|$
|(462,005
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment