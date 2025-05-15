Hormel Foods Announces Retirement Of Scott Aakre, Group Vice President And Chief Marketing Officer For Retail, Following A Distinguished 35-Year Career

"We are pleased to welcome Scott to the Hormel Foods board of directors," said Bill Newlands, chairman of the Hormel Foods board. "His marketing experience has helped strengthen the connection between the company's brands and the people who love them, and he is a champion for the Austin, Minnesota, community. We're excited to have his perspective on the board, which, now at 12 members, we believe is a good size."

"It's been incredibly rewarding to be part of this company's journey over the past 35 years," Aakre said. "I'm honored to join the Hormel Foods board and support the company's continued success in this new capacity. As a recently appointed director of The Hormel Foundation, I look forward to representing The Hormel Foundation and all of our shareholders."

About Scott Aakre

Aakre joined Hormel Foods in 1990 and held a variety of management positions for the company before being named vice president of marketing for grocery products in 2005. Aakre transitioned to vice president of corporate innovation and new product development in 2011. He then became senior vice president of Brand Fuel in 2022 and assumed his current position in 2023.

Aakre is active in the innovation industry as well as in a variety of community and charitable causes. He has been a champion for the United Way of Mower County, previously serving on its board. In April 2025, Aakre was named to the board of directors of The Hormel Foundation, an unaffiliated non-profit organization with a charitable mission that beneficially owns approximately 46% of the company's common stock. Aakre earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota.

