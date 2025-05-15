LEGACY EDUCATION INC. ACHIEVES RECORD Q3 WITH 50% REVENUE GROWTH AND SURPASSES 3,000 ENROLLED STUDENTS
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
March 31
|
March 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tuition and related income, net
|
$ 18,577,565
|
$ 12,329,665
|
$ 46,217,790
|
$ 33,247,896
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Educational services
|
10,116,976
|
6,544,156
|
24,800,776
|
17,802,629
|
|
General and administrative
|
4,618,026
|
3,310,191
|
12,933,202
|
9,745,797
|
|
General and administrative - related party
|
46,500
|
42,000
|
170,700
|
126,000
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
130,066
|
68,010
|
317,046
|
189,172
|
Total costs and expenses
|
14,911,568
|
9,964,357
|
38,221,724
|
27,863,598
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
3,665,997
|
2,365,308
|
7,996,066
|
5,384,298
|
Interest expense
|
(26,342)
|
(39,763)
|
(84,010)
|
(103,298)
|
Interest income
|
305,382
|
205,311
|
861,800
|
527,020
|
Total other income
|
279,040
|
165,548
|
777,790
|
423,722
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
3,945,037
|
2,530,856
|
8,773,856
|
5,808,020
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(1,127,572)
|
(736,905)
|
(2,466,592)
|
(1,654,512)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 2,817,465
|
$ 1,793,951
|
$ 6,307,264
|
$ 4,153,508
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income per share
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.19
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.45
|
|
Diluted net income per share
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.19
|
$ 0.51
|
$ 0.43
|
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
12,377,420
|
9,291,149
|
11,309,831
|
9,291,149
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
13,528,144
|
9,691,149
|
12,460,555
|
9,691,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 17,326,998
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
35,274,661
|
|
|
|
Working capital
|
|
21,951,513
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
67,099,260
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
13,323,148
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
39,277,602
|
|
Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement Legacy Education's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Legacy Education furnishes certain adjusted non-GAAP supplemental information to our financial results regarding EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. This reconciliation adjusts the related GAAP financial measures to exclude operating income to adjust the impact of non-cash compensation in the periods presented. We use such adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our period-over-period operating performance because our management team believes that by excluding the effects of such adjusted GAAP-related items that, in their opinion, do not reflect the ordinary earnings of our operations, it enhances investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future by (i) providing a more comparable measure of our continuing business, as well as greater understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business, (ii) affording a view of our operating results that may be more easily compared to our peer companies, and (iii) enabling investors to consider our operating results on both a GAAP and adjusted non-GAAP basis (including following the integration period of our prior and proposed acquisitions). However, this adjusted non-GAAP information is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in conjunction with our GAAP results as the items excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP information may have a material impact on Legacy's financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted non-GAAP adjustments to Legacy's GAAP financial results is included in the tables at the end of this press release.
In the noted fiscal periods, we adjusted net income for the items identified from our GAAP financial results to arrive at our adjusted non-GAAP financial measures:
Stock-based compensation - We exclude stock-based compensation to be consistent with the way management and, in our view, the overall financial community, evaluates our performance and the methods used by analysts to calculate consensus estimates. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include these charges in operating plans.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Below is a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from net income, which we believe is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
March 31
|
March 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Net income
|
$ 2,817,465
|
$ 1,793,951
|
$ 6,307,264
|
$ 4,153,508
|
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
(279,040)
|
(165,548)
|
(777,790)
|
(423,722)
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
1,127,572
|
736,905
|
2,466,592
|
1,654,512
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
130,066
|
68,010
|
317,046
|
189,172
|
|
EBITDA
|
3,796,063
|
2,433,318
|
8,313,112
|
5,573,470
|
|
|
Non cash compensation
|
107,364
|
0
|
283,553
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 3,903,427
|
$ 2,433,318
|
$ 8,596,665
|
$ 5,573,470
ABOUT LEGACY EDUCATION
Legacy Education (NYSE: LGCY ) is an award-winning, nationally accredited, for-profit post-secondary education company founded in 2009. Legacy Education provides career-focused education primarily in the healthcare field, with certificates and degrees for nursing, sonography, medical technicians, dental assisting, business administrative, and several others. The company offers a wide range of educational programs and services to help students achieve their professional goals. Legacy Education's focus is on providing high-quality education that is accessible and affordable. Legacy Education is committed to growing education footprint via organic enrollment growth, addition of new programs and accretive acquisitions. For more information, please visit or on LinkedIn @legacy-education-inc.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the company's operations and business strategy and the company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Legacy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Legacy's other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Legacy's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Legacy cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Legacy does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.
Contact Legacy Education Inc.
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Amato and Partners, LLC
Investors Relations Counsel
[email protected]
