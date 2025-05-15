Last Chance For Animals Condemns Judge's Decision Allowing Elephant Transfer To Tulsa Zoo

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While the judge acknowledged the troubling realities of elephant captivity, he ultimately deferred the matter to the city's elected officials, stating that it falls under their authority, not the court's.

LCA is not backing down. They are calling on L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council to do the right thing: halt the transfer of Billy and Tina to the Tulsa Zoo and direct the L.A. Zoo to send them to a sanctuary, where they can live out the remainder of their lives with peace, dignity, and the space they've been denied for decades.

"This is a tragic moment for Billy and Tina, but it's not the end," said LCA President and Founder Chris DeRose. "Today's decision puts the responsibility squarely on the shoulders of our elected officials. We will not stop fighting - not until Billy, Tina, and every other elephant exploited in the name of entertainment are treated as the sentient beings they are, not as exhibits or profit machines. The L.A. Zoo has failed these animals. It's time for L.A. to choose compassion over captivity."

The Tulsa Zoo's falsely labelled "preserve" is nothing more than another zoo. It is still a captive environment that cannot offer the space and social structures elephants desperately need. An accredited sanctuary would give Billy and Tina a chance to heal from their decades of captivity. Sanctuaries prioritize the elephant's needs over public display and entertainment.

The L.A. Zoo is ridding itself of responsibility by passing Billy and Tina off to yet another cage. Shuffling elephants from zoo to zoo is like rearranging chairs on the titanic.

Take Action Now:

LCA urges every L.A. resident to contact Mayor Karen Bass and your Los Angeles City Councilmember. Demand that they stop the transfer and direct the L.A. Zoo to send Billy and Tina to a sanctuary. Go to SaveTheLAZooElephants for more information.

