Srx Health Solutions Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA1 Loss Improved 54% Year-Over-Year to $(0.6) Million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 Improved (9)%, a 865 Basis Point Expansion Year-Over-Year

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the“Company” or "SRx", previously known as“Better Choice”), a leading global health and wellness company, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We have executed a digital first strategy in our domestic business and have implemented marketing investment shifts to grow brand awareness and discoverability," says Kent Cunningham, CEO of SRx. "We are focused on optimizing our portfolio and addressing consumer barriers to purchase. We have improved our inventory levels by approximately 50% in the last 15 months and have sustained improvement in fill rates to an average of 98% for the quarter. The positive trend realized in adjusted EBITDA1 and EPS are a result of the continued organizational change management as we continue to move the business towards profitable growth. Our future filings and financial results to report will include the consolidated results for SRx Health and for our legacy Halo brand, now that the merger has closed. We are optimistic about the future of the Company, and we look forward to updating the market in the coming months."

On April 24, 2025, the Company completed its merger with SRx Health Solutions, Inc., a corporation organized under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("SRx Health"), and as a result, changed its corporate name from the former Better Choice Company Inc. to SRx Health Solutions, Inc. The financials reported as of March 31, 2025, include only US operations of Better Choice Company and Halo pre-merger, and as such are not reflective of Canadian operations. Refer to the company's website for an investor presentation on the combined company:

FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Net revenue of $7.2 million

Gross margin remained consistent at 33%

Net loss improved 66% year over year to $(1.0) million

Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") improved 90% year over year to $(0.37) per share

Adjusted EBITDA1 improved 54% year over year to $(0.6) million Adjusted EBITDA margin1 improved 865 basis points year over year to (9)%

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company generated $7.2 million in net sales, down 9% year-over-year primarily due to the closing of Halo's direct to consumer channel in the second quarter of 2024. Despite sales down, profitability improved as a result of the strategic shifts made over the last twelve months, with adjusted EBITDA loss improving 54% to $(0.6) million.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.1 million.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

SRx Health will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2025 results today at 4:30 PM ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-844-825-9789 or 1-412-317-5180. A live webcast of the conference call will be available by visiting , also available on the Company's investor relations website at

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, the webcast replay of the call will be available for 90 days under the 'Events' section of the Company website by visiting .

About SRx Health Solutions Inc.

SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country. SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric focus to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians. For more information on SRx Health Solutions Inc., please visit

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“believe,”“may,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“could,”“target,”“potential,”“is likely,”“will,”“expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

SRx Health Solutions Inc.

Adesh A. Vora, Chairman

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1254

...

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.



