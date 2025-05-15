Srx Health Solutions Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|7,159
|$
|7,903
|Cost of goods sold
|4,776
|5,289
|Gross profit
|2,383
|2,614
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,471
|5,080
|Total operating expenses
|3,471
|5,080
|Loss from operations
|(1,088
|)
|(2,466
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income (expense), net
|83
|(362
|)
|Other income
|43
|-
|Total other income (expense), net
|126
|(362
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(962
|)
|(2,828
|)
|Income tax expense
|2
|2
|Net loss
|$
|(964
|)
|$
|(2,830
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic
|2,605,843
|786,745
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted
|2,605,843
|786,745
|Net loss per share, basic
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(3.60
|)
|Net loss per share, diluted
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(3.60
|)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,137
|$
|3,066
|Accounts receivable, net
|4,770
|5,371
|Notes receivable
|3,331
|2,211
|Inventories
|4,512
|3,869
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|779
|484
|Total Current Assets
|14,529
|15,001
|Fixed assets, net
|118
|138
|Right-of-use assets, operating leases
|50
|64
|Goodwill
|405
|405
|Other assets
|186
|193
|Total Assets
|$
|15,288
|$
|15,801
|Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,440
|$
|3,137
|Accrued and other liabilities
|1,604
|1,535
|Credit facility, net
|1,228
|2,414
|Operating lease liability
|47
|62
|Total Current Liabilities
|7,319
|7,148
|Non-current Liabilities
|Operating lease liability
|5
|5
|Total Non-current Liabilities
|5
|5
|Total Liabilities
|7,324
|7,153
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 2,520,882 & 1,830,097 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|330,435
|330,156
|Accumulated deficit
|(322,474
|)
|(321,510
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|7,964
|8,648
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|15,288
|$
|15,801
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding the following items to net (loss) income: interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, warrant expense, impairment of goodwill, loss on disposal of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, equity and debt offering expenses and other non-recurring expenses.
We present Adjusted EBITDA as it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We believe that the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as this non-GAAP measure forms the basis of how our management team reviews and considers our operating results. By disclosing this non-GAAP measure, we believe that we create for investors a greater understanding of and an enhanced level of transparency into the means by which our management team operates our company. We also believe this measure can assist investors in comparing our performance to that of other companies on a consistent basis without regard to certain items that do not directly affect our ongoing operating performance or cash flows.
Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net (loss) income, gross margin, and our other GAAP results.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the closest GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss available to common stockholders
|$
|(964
|)
|$
|(2,830
|)
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(83
|)
|362
|Income tax expense
|2
|Depreciation and amortization
|26
|35
|EBITDA
|(1,019
|)
|(2,431
|)
|Non-cash share-based compensation (a)
|280
|518
|Transaction related (b)
|8
|323
|Non-recurring strategic branding initiatives (c)
|39
|26
|Non-recurring and other expenses (d)
|43
|164
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(649
|)
|$
|(1,400
|)
|(a) Non-cash expenses related to equity compensation awards. Share-based compensation is an important part of the Company's compensation strategy and without our equity compensation plans, it is probable that salaries and other compensation related costs would be higher.
|(b) Transaction-related legal fees and professional fees related to single occurrence business matters.
|(c) Single occurrence expenses related to marketing agency and design, strategic re-branding initiatives, Elevate® launch, product innovation and reformulations.
|(d) Other single occurrence expenses such as legal settlements, employee severance, executive recruitment, transition of our dry kibble co-manufacturing supplier, and other non-recurring fees.
