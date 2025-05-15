ARRAY Unveils Hail XP: An Industry-Leading Tracker For Extreme Weather Protection  

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 77-degree stow, AC-powered control, and integration with ARRAY's Hail Alert Response system, Hail XP sets a new standard in tracker resilience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the“Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology products, software and services, today unveiled DuraTrack Hail XPTM, the Company's most advanced tracker designed to withstand extreme hail and wind events. Hail XP builds on ARRAY's proven DuraTrack® platform with a new level of reliability engineered specifically for hail-prone regions.

Developed with direct input from customers, insurers, and industry partners, Hail XP is purpose-built to address one of the most pressing challenges facing solar projects today: severe weather risk. With industry-leading protective stow angles available and strong stow reliability, Hail XP isn't just about being the steepest; it's about being the most dependable.

“Hail XP is a breakthrough in tracker resilience,” said Aaron Gabelnick, Chief Strategy and Technology officer at ARRAY Technologies.“It represents a significant leap forward in safeguarding solar assets by combining innovative engineering with the robust reliability our products are known for, and our customers expect from ARRAY.”

As insurers increasingly require proactive weather mitigation strategies, Hail XP sets a new Company benchmark for tracker reliability. Its dependable stow performance helps reduce downtime and damage.

Hail XP enhances ARRAY's industry-leading DuraTrack® system with:



AC-Powered Stow-on-Demand : Hail XP does not rely on batteries, providing maximum readiness when hail approaches.

77-Degree Stow Capability : Hail XP moves modules to a high-tilt position in either direction regardless of wind conditions to mitigate hail impact.

Integrated Protection : Seamlessly integrates with ARRAY's SmarTrack® Hail Alert Response and patented Passive Wind Stow technologies.

Enhanced Durability : A reinforced bearing housing, larger gear rack, and upgraded damper deliver performance even in harsh conditions. Availability : Expected to be available for first shipments in early 2026.



About ARRAY

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently speculative in nature and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“anticipate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“believes,”“estimates,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on the Company's current expectations, projections, and assumptions about its business, operations, and other factors. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations about the use of Hail XP, its potential to reduce downtime and damage for solar plants, the reliability and readiness of Hail XP to deploy when hail approaches, and the expected availability of Hail XP for shipments in early 2026. These statements are predictions based on current expectations and, therefore, are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those related to changes in market demand, adverse regulatory changes, technology limitations or failures, supply chain disruptions, unforeseen costs, and competitive pressures. These factors may hinder the Company's ability to meet its expectations and could lead to actual results materially differing from those stated. In addition, challenges in product development, scalability, and customer adoption may impact the anticipated benefits or outcomes of the product. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business, operations, and industry. A more detailed description of these factors can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the Company's website at . The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if new information becomes available or future events occur that may materially alter the anticipated outcomes.

