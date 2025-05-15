Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Of New Palm Springs Community

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Vesta at Escena on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for community tours. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

New single-story homes with open layouts

Three thoughtfully designed floor plans

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 2,190 to 2,280 sq. ft.

Private pools & spas included

Community restaurant & golf course

Near Palm Springs International Airport Convenient access to shopping, dining & entertainment via SR-111 & I-10

Vesta at Escena is located at 64025 Sapphire Way in Cathedral City. For more information, call 909.579.3288 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

