Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Of New Palm Springs Community
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Vesta at Escena on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for community tours. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.
More about Vesta at Escena :
-
New single-story homes with open layouts
Three thoughtfully designed floor plans
Designer-curated fixtures & finishes
3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 2,190 to 2,280 sq. ft.
Private pools & spas included
Community restaurant & golf course
Near Palm Springs International Airport
Convenient access to shopping, dining & entertainment via SR-111 & I-10
Vesta at Escena is located at 64025 Sapphire Way in Cathedral City. For more information, call 909.579.3288 or visit RichmondAmerican .
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.
SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
CommentsNo comment