AI For Impact Day Explores The Potential For AI To Improve Decision-Making And Increase Efficiency Across Critical National Security Operations

Fed-civ, defense, and industry technology experts to gather for one-day event hosted by Agile Defense

MCLEAN, Va., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the nation's leading artificial intelligence experts will come together to discuss opportunities around how technology can transform federal government and defense operations at the inaugural AI for Impact Day . The June 26 event will explore real-world applications, like how to use AI to streamline operations, enhance intelligence gathering and improve decision making. Speakers will focus on pressing issues, such as how AI can enhance opportunities to achieve mission success, the importance of human-centered design (HCD) and customer experience (CX) in federal applications and how to improve information and decision advantage for the modern warfighter.

"We stand at a critical crossroads as our industry and the world grapple with the lightning speed of innovation," said Rick Wagner, CEO of Agile Defense, a leading advanced digital transformation, data analytics and cyber solutions provider. "In moments like these, we have a choice: resist change or embrace it. That's why we've decided to bring our partners from across the industry to seize this moment and come together to highlight both the opportunities and challenges AI presents so that we can help ensure we evolve faster than adversaries can adapt."

AI for Impact will include panel discussions with industry and keynote speakers, live demonstrations, as well as breakout rooms where participants can hold in-depth conversations. Through these discussions, participants will gain valuable insights into the many ways strategic partnerships and emerging technologies are reshaping how the federal government carries out its missions.

Register to join Agile Defense at AI for Impact Day here .

When: June 26, 2025, doors open at 8 a.m.

Where: Carahsoft - 11493 Sunset Hills Rd. STE 100, Reston, VA 20190

Registration cost: $0 for U.S. government employees, $250 for industry.

Please contact [email protected] for available sponsorship information.

About Agile Defense:

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With more than 2,000 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, data analytics, and cyber solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.

SOURCE Agile Defense

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED