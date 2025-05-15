Connected Nation Breaks Ground On Kansas's First Internet Exchange Point Facility At Wichita State University

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The facility, to be located directly across East 21Street from WSU's Eck Stadium, is being developed by Connected Nation Internet Exchange Points, LLC (CNIXP)-a joint venture between nonprofit CN and network interconnection pioneer Hunter Newby.

With this IXP, we're building the foundation for faster, more affordable, and more secure internet across the region.

It's the result of a $5 million grant awarded by Kanas Governor Laura Kelly in 2023 as part of a $28.5 million high-speed internet infrastructure package .

"This groundbreaking marks a transformative step forward for Kansas's digital future," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "With this IXP, we're building more than just a facility-we're building the foundation for faster, more affordable, and more secure internet across the region."

When completed, the IXP will become the nexus for the highest-bandwidth, lowest-latency, lowest-cost, and most-resilient network connectivity available anywhere in the state. It will serve as a central hub where local and regional networks can directly peer (i.e., exchange internet traffic) with each other and with content and cloud service providers-resulting in faster, more efficient, and more secure connectivity for businesses, institutions, and residents alike.

"Implementing access to this IXP will create shorter routes for internet traffic, which can lower costs for everyone," said Bill Abston, Director, Kansas Broadband Development Office . "We are going to see more affordable alternatives to sending local internet traffic abroad - while also offering better resilience, stability, efficiency and quality."

WSU made the project possible by providing a 40-year ground lease, which the Kansas Board of Regents approved in December 2023-the value of which will serve as an in-kind match to the state grant. The hardened modular facility will be constructed to withstand severe weather and will feature redundant power systems, ensuring it remains fully operational even during extended power outages. The design also allows for seamless modular expansion with zero downtime as demand increases.

"This partnership reflects Wichita State's commitment to innovation, economic development, and serving the needs of our state," said Dr. Richard Muma, President, Wichita State University. "Hosting Kansas's first Internet Exchange Point across from our Innovation Campus will not only benefit our students and faculty but also provide critical infrastructure to support business, research, and community growth across the region."

The facility's Internet Exchange (IX) platform will be managed in collaboration with DE-CIX , the world's leading IX operator. Together, the DE-CIX Internet and Cloud Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond, Houston, and Phoenix, and the dedicated Cloud Exchange in Seattle, create the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. Wichita will now join that elite club.

"Future AI applications will require real-time responsiveness-whether in healthcare, autonomous transportation systems, smart manufacturing, or a myriad of other contexts. They can't tolerate the delays associated with routing data through distant cities," said Hunter Newby, co-founder, CNIXP. "Local, carrier-neutral IXPs like the one we're building in Wichita are essential to reducing lag time and enabling the next generation of AI-powered services to operate effectively and reliably."

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2026, with operations beginning shortly thereafter.

For more information about the project or to pre-order space in the facility, interested parties may contact [email protected] .

About Wichita State University: Wichita State University is Kansas' only urban public research university, enrolling more than 23,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student-centered and innovation driven.

Located in the largest city in the state with one of the highest concentrations in the United States of jobs involving science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), Wichita State University provides uniquely distinctive and innovative pathways of applied learning, applied research and career opportunities for all of its students.

The Innovation Campus , which is a physical extension of the Wichita State University main campus, is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing research/innovation parks, encompassing over 120 acres and is home to a number of global companies and organizations.

About Connected Nation (CN): Nonprofit Connected Nation's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to, and the use of, broadband and related technologies for people everywhere. For more information, please visit: and follow CN on Facebook and X .

About Newby Ventures: Newby Ventures, LLC is a personal holding company for interests held in a variety of carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection facilities. Hunter Newby is its founder, chairman, and CEO. Mr. Newby has over 20 years of ownership and management experience in the network interconnection industry. He is both an active and former owner, co-founder, partner or board member in numerous carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection businesses including: ColoATL, DataVerge, Fibre Centre, Netrality Properties, NJFX and The Telx Group, Inc. For more information, please visit and follow Mr. Newby on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Connected Nation