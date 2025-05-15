The Valley Law Group Marks One Year In Scottsdale And Peoria

Founders Jonathan Roeder and Ryan Reppucci sit with East Valley Managing Attorney Katelyn Morgan as The Valley Law Group celebrates its one-year milestone.

The Valley Law Group's Peoria office has become a trusted legal resource in the Northwest Valley since opening in 2024.

The Scottsdale location of The Valley Law Group continues to serve the Northeast Valley with client-first legal counsel.

The welcoming reception area reflects The Valley Law Group's commitment to professionalism and comfort.

An open meeting space inside the office offers views of the reception area and a private outdoor patio.

Arizona-based law firm expands presence across the Northeast and Northwest Valley, celebrating a year of community-focused legal service.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Valley Law Group Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Scottsdale and Peoria Office Locations

The Valley Law Group, a leading Arizona law firm known for its dedication to family law, criminal defense, and personal injury, proudly celebrates the one-year anniversary of its expansion into Scottsdale and Peoria. Since opening the doors to these new locations in 2024, The Valley Law Group has continued to broaden its reach within the community, deepen its local ties, and provide exceptional legal services across the greater Phoenix area.

The Scottsdale and Peoria offices were launched to better serve the firm's growing clientele and to make high-quality legal counsel more accessible to residents in the Northeast Valley and Northwest Valley. Over the past year, both offices have seen strong demand for services ranging from divorce and custody matters to criminal defense and appellate representation.

“Expanding into Scottsdale and Peoria was a natural step for us, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact we've had in these communities,” said Jonathan Roeder, founding attorney at The Valley Law Group (TVLG).“We are proud to bring our personalized, results-focused approach to more individuals and families across Arizona.”

The Valley Law Group embraces a team-first approach and is staffed with experienced attorneys and legal professionals who are deeply committed to client success. The Valley Law Group's focus on strategic, compassionate legal solutions has made them a trusted choice for clients facing complex family, criminal, and personal injury matters.

“At The Valley Law Group, we understand that every client's situation is unique,” said Ryan Reppucci, founding member at TVLG.“Our goal has always been to provide skilled, empathetic advocacy and our growth into Scottsdale and Peoria has allowed us to extend that mission even further.”

The Scottsdale location is conveniently located east just off Scottsdale road, in the heart of Scottsdale.. The Peoria office, centrally positioned for residents in the Northwest Valley, offers the same standard of excellence and commitment that has defined The Valley Law Group since its founding.

About The Valley Law Group

The Valley Law Group is a premier Arizona-based law firm providing experienced representation in family law, criminal defense, and personal injury. With locations in Phoenix, Gilbert, Scottsdale, and Peoria, the firm is dedicated to delivering personalized legal strategies tailored to meet each client's needs. The Valley Law Group's attorneys are committed to protecting their clients' rights, advocating fiercely on their behalf, and achieving the best possible outcomes.

