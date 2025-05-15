New Book Empowers Business Leaders To Overcome Plateaus And Achieve Sustainable Success

Author Sadek El Assaad

HIGHER PROFITS LOWER STRESS

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Woodbridge Publishers is pleased to announce the launch of Sadek El Assaad's groundbreaking book, which offers a practical, experience-based strategy for sustainable business growth. Higher Profit Lower Stress is an essential book that is written for executives facing business stagnation or unpredictable performance. It introduces an inside-out approach to building a strong, competitive, and sustainable enterprise without sacrificing personal well-being.Unlike traditional academic business textbooks, this easy to understand and results-driven book is rooted in over 30 years of hands-on experience. It focuses on three important pillars: sales/marketing optimization, team dynamics, and cost control. Through the application of proven, real-world strategies, readers can transform their businesses, making sure of long-term success and stability.More than just a business book, it is a guidance for leaders seeking balance, efficiency, and lasting impact. With great advices and step-by-step guidance, it equips executives, entrepreneurs, and business owners with the insights needed to break free from burnout and build a thriving enterprise that operates efficiently without constant supervision.Higher Profit Lower Stress is now available on Amazon.About the AuthorSadek El Assaad, a finance professional turned HR expert, has spent over two decades in corporate leadership before founding his own successful business in 2010. After experiencing firsthand the challenges of business stagnation, he studied elite business leaders and developed a fitness-based business model that has allowed his company to succeed independently since 2014. A passionate lifelong learner, Sadek enjoys skiing, horseback riding, diving, and motorcycle riding, always seeking new ways to grow and inspire others.

