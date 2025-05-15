DOLLARAMA CONFIRMS FISCAL 2026 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND HOSTING OF VIRTUAL ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The Meeting will be conducted virtually, via live audio webcast.

All shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2025, regardless of geographic location, will be able to listen to the live audio webcast and submit questions. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be able to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast.

For additional information on how to attend the Meeting online and on the procedure to appoint a proxyholder, cast votes and submit questions, shareholders are invited to consult the 2025 Management Proxy Circular and other proxy-related materials, available on SEDAR+ under the Corporation's profile at and at . Regardless of whether shareholders can attend the Meeting via the live audio webcast, they are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

Dollarama will also release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2026, covering the period from February 3, 2025 to May 4, 2025, on the same day at 7:00 a.m. (ET). Management will hold a conference call after the Meeting to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.