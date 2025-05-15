DOLLARAMA CONFIRMS FISCAL 2026 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND HOSTING OF VIRTUAL ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
|
Annual General
|
Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)
|
Meeting Details
|
Webcast link:
Webcast replay will be available until June 10, 2026 in the "Investor Relations – Events" section of Dollarama's website.
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)
Webcast link:
Webcast replay will be available until June 10, 2026 in the "Investor Relations – Events" section of Dollarama's website.
|
|
Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): Please click on the following call link and complete the online registration form
Upon registering, you will be emailed the dial-in number and unique PIN to join the call.
About Dollarama
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. With stores in all Canadian provinces and two territories, our 1,616 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.
Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 632 conveniently located stores in Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru.
