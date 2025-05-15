ALTO ADIGE WINES ANNOUNCES MASTERCLASS SERIES IN DALLAS, MIAMI, AND WASHINGTON D.C.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore one of Italy's most acclaimed wine regions through exclusive tastings and expert-led seminars

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines is pleased to announce a three-city masterclass and tasting series this June, offering US wine professionals and enthusiasts an in-depth exploration of one of Italy's most acclaimed and dynamic wine regions. Hosted in Dallas, Miami, and Washington D.C., each event will feature a guided seminar and curated tasting led by renowned local industry leaders.

Though Alto Adige DOC represents less than 1% of Italy's total wine production, it consistently ranks among the country's most celebrated appellations thanks to its unique landscape, multilingual heritage, and impressive range of both international and indigenous varieties. These masterclasses aim to showcase the extraordinary Alto Adige's viticultural diversity.

Martin Foradori , Vice-President of the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines , will be present at all three events and will speak about the recent introduction of the UGAs (Additional Geographic Units) in Alto Adige. His insights will offer attendees a direct perspective on how this new classification system is enriching the understanding of Alto Adige's terroir-driven approach to winemaking.

Beginning in Dallas on Monday, June 9th , sommelier Tiffany Tobey will lead a seminar at 55 Seventy exploring the theme "Alto Adige: More Than Just Pinot Grigio." Tiffany will explore Alto Adige beyond its perception as a region beholden to Pinot Grigio. She will showcase Alto Adige's diversity and speak about Alto Adige's other grapes, which make-up wines that rank among the best in Italy.

On Wednesday, June 11th in Miami , sommelier and bar owner Allegra Angelo will host a seminar at her wine bar, Vinya, titled "Alto Adige: Drinking Pinots & Beyond." Allegra will challenge attendees to look beyond Alto Adige's well-known Pinot Grigio, Pinot Bianco, and Pinot Nero, and explore other signature grape varieties that define the region's complexity.

The series will conclude in Washington D.C. on Thursday, June 12th , where sommelier and Cork Wine Bar & Market owner Brent Kroll will offer his perspective on "Alto Adige: More Than Just Pinot Grigio." Brent will guide attendees through a tasting that highlights the region's remarkable diversity, showcasing wines that rank among Italy's finest, each shaped by Alto Adige's unique geography and varied terroir.

Each event will include a seminar, guided tasting, and reception. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of Alto Adige's geography, climate, and winemaking traditions, and taste wines that reflect the soul of the Alto Adige DOC appellation: a distinctive harmony of Alpine precision and Mediterranean warmth.

About The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines was formed in 2007 to promote and strengthen the image of the wines from Alto Adige. One of Italy's smallest wine-producing regions, Alto Adige is also one of its most multifaceted. Twenty grape varieties are cultivated on vineyards stretching from Mediterranean-influenced valleys to Alpine hillsides, tended by individual growers, small family-wineries, and cooperatives alike.

SOURCE Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED