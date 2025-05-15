Sword Group: Notification Of Threshold Crossing
This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Sword Group shares on the market.
(i) Based on a share capital consisting of 9,544,965 shares representing the same number of voting rights, in accordance with the second paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation.
Agenda
24/07/25 Publication of Q2 2025 Revenue
10/09/25 H1 2025 Financial Meeting | 10:00 am
About Sword Group
Sword has 3,500+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
