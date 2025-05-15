ACWA Honors Calleguas Municipal Water District And Las Virgenes Municipal Water District For Innovative Interconnection
The Calleguas-LVMWD Interconnection allows each agency to better serve its customers by providing an additional source of potable water to improve reliability and flexibility, enhancing the ability to meet demands during periods of reduced imported water supply and reducing the risk for potential water shortages associated with natural disasters.
“The Calleguas-LVMWD Interconnection is a creative and necessary example of local water districts working together to provide an alternative path for water delivery, enhancing water reliability and resilience,” said ACWA President Cathy Green.
ACWA's Clair A. Hill Water Agency Award for Excellence is an annual award program that recognizes outstanding achievements by public water agencies. The winning agency has the honor of helping select a deserving student for a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by Jacobs in the name of Clair A. Hill, founder of Jacobs.
The award was presented during ACWA's 2025 Spring Conference and Expo in Monterey where approximately 1,500 water industry professionals in California gathered for programs and panel discussions on a variety of key water issues.
The other finalists for this year's award were:
- Orchard Dale Water District for its Miller Reservoir Hazard Mitigation Project San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District for its Groundwater Recharge Modeling Santa Margarita Water District for its Trampas Canyon Reservoir
For more information about ACWA's awards programs, please visit .
Contact: Heather Engel, ACWA Director of Communications |C (916) 669-2387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment